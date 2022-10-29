ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Hillary Clinton criticises GOP for touting crime as top issue but not being ‘bothered’ by Paul Pelosi attack

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.Mr Pelosi was taken to hospital on Friday after being assaulted with a hammer by a man who broke into the family’s house in San Francisco in what authorities have described as “a suicide mission” by the attacker.In an interview with MSNBC, Ms Clinton lashed out at the Republicans over their failure to decry the attack while making crime an election issue for the upcoming midterm polls.“This midterm election we’ve seen a lot of ads by Republicans running for everything touting crime. Crime...
The Associated Press

Israel’s Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed toward victory Wednesday, with 80% of the ballots from the parliamentary elections counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were...
The Associated Press

2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as...
