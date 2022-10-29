Read full article on original website
WSLS
Corned Beef & Co: Cursed or coincidence? The stories surrounding its ‘haunted’ painting
ROANOKE, Va. – Corned Beef & Co. is one of the most popular spots in Downtown Roanoke, but some might not know about the spooky things that happen after dark. It’s family-friendly by day, and a bustling bar by night, but when the party stops, the “paranormal experiences” are just getting started.
pcpatriot.com
Drop In Hours at the Library
Literacy Volunteers of the New RiverValley aresponsoring drop in hours at the Pulaski County Library on Mondays.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Local couple features eats n’ treats at “The Place” in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Robin and Eddie Upchurch call each other ‘Eats’ and ‘Treats’ - the dynamic duo behind “The Place” in Christiansburg. It all started out of their concern for children during the pandemic. The couple wanted to give kids a reason to smile.
WDBJ7.com
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s clothing shop is opening in Uptown Martinsville. Forever Young celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. The kids’ resale shop buys gently used clothes and sells them at discounted prices. This is the 50th business to open in Uptown...
pcpatriot.com
NRCC Concert Series to hold free concert on Nov. 12
The music of Java Brothers and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Java Brothers bluegrass band members met during...
WSLS
Magic in the mountains: FloydFest announces 2023 lineup, details
CHECK, Va. – There are a lot of firsts coming to FloydFest next year. On Tuesday, FloydFest organizers announced more details for their 2023 festival, including their new location at “FestivalPark” and a list of headliners. FloydFest 23 ~ Forever will be held from July 26 to...
WDBJ7.com
Eden and Bostwick team for “Love Letters” at Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A live production of the classic Broadway play “Love Letters” is scheduled for the Berglund Center February 2, 2023. The version coming to Roanoke stars Barbara Eden, known primarily for the ‘60s sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” and Barry Bostwick, among other things known as a star of the movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
WDBJ7.com
Salem resident celebrates turning 103 years old on Halloween
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem resident and native turned 103 Monday. Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. At her birthday celebration at Brookdale Salem assisted living center, she told WDBJ7 her classmates thought she came in on a broom because she was born on Halloween. Mooney...
getawaymavens.com
Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia
WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
pcpatriot.com
Courthouse War Exhibit Open Veterans Day November 11, 2022
The county’s newest military exhibit entitled, “Remembering the Sacrifices for Freedom” will be open to the public on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This exhibit is located on the 3rd floor of the Old Pulaski County Historic Stone Courthouse, and...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Charlie Milton Carr
Age 40 of Roanoke, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in Richmond. He was born on March 11, 1982 in Montgomery County, VA, and is the son of Linda Sue Nester Carr and the late Randolph Preston Carr. Charlie was a computed tomography, and was an avid bowler in his spare time, achieving many perfect scores.
WDBJ7.com
Flu, respiratory illnesses on the rise in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is monitoring what it says are unseasonably high rates in influenza and respiratory illness. During her virtual public health updated Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said while COVID cases remain relatively stable, the rate of flu is rising. While it’s not a reportable disease like COVID-19, using syndromic surveillance as well as state and national data, Dr. Morrow says public health leaders are paying attention.
As reported here, on March 31 Roanoke Council member and candidate Joe Cobb (D) took a still-unnamed group of 16 individuals to a fee-only exhibit at the Taubman Art Museum for $250 and then to Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar for a dinner costing $658.79, for an average of $41 per diner. Cobb claims he […]
pcpatriot.com
PCHS Winter Sports Tryouts
WRESTLING (PCHS Wrestling Room) SWIMMING (CAC) Bus Departs at 6:30 pm from the PCHS Flag Pole. Tuesday 11/15/22: 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm Christiansburg Aquatic Center. Wednesday 11/16/22: 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm Christiansburg Aquatic Center. INDOOR TRACK (FITNESS CENTER) Tuesday 11/15/22: 3:40 pm – 5:30 pm.
WSLS
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces free turkey promo for members
ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s members have a shot at getting a free turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, when BJ’s members spend $150 or more in one transaction either online or in-person, the company said. After the purchase, members will get a...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace
Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace, age 98, was born July 22, 1924 in Christiansburg, VA, the daughter of William Ernest Bane and Stella Ammons Bane. Anne died peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Reverend Christopher D. Doyle, Jr.
Of Draper, Virginia, age 76, died on October 29, 2022 after a brief illness. The first son of Lt. Col. Christopher D. Doyle and Evelyn E. Doyle, Chris grew up in Brooklyn until he was 7 years old. After his brother was born, the family moved to East Meadow, Long Island, where the family met Reverend Arnold C. Miller, who greatly influenced Chris’ family and later encouraged Chris to join the ministry. While in East Meadow, Chris became a Star Boy Scout and sang in his church choir, as well as worked at camp Quinipet on Shelter Island for several summers. The Doyle family moved to Connecticut when Chris was a teenager where they attended the Fairfield and Nichols United Methodist Churches, Chris sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
Comments / 0