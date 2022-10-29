Read full article on original website
WOWK
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. Twitter’s new owner fired the company’s board of directors and made himself the board’s sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk later said on Twitter that the new board setup is “temporary,” but he didn’t provide any details.
WOWK
Musk emerging as Twitter’s chief moderator ahead of midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. Musk has said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring...
WOWK
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious...
CZ, the CEO of Binance, has bet big on Musk's Twitter buyout with a $500 million investment, saying he is 'extremely supportive' of the freedom of speech
"I use the Twitter app more than I use the Binance app," said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance. CZ has 7.2 million Twitter followers.
WOWK
‘Our phoenix’: Lula’s ups and downs in Brazil defy belief
SAO PAULO (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday – in yet...
WOWK
UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim
LONDON (AP) — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running...
WOWK
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
Barack Obama Taunts GOP Election Denier With A Withering Football Analogy
The former president tackled Donald Trump-backed Jim Marchant's candidacy during a stinging campaign speech for Democrats in Las Vegas.
Hillary Clinton criticises GOP for touting crime as top issue but not being ‘bothered’ by Paul Pelosi attack
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.Mr Pelosi was taken to hospital on Friday after being assaulted with a hammer by a man who broke into the family’s house in San Francisco in what authorities have described as “a suicide mission” by the attacker.In an interview with MSNBC, Ms Clinton lashed out at the Republicans over their failure to decry the attack while making crime an election issue for the upcoming midterm polls.“This midterm election we’ve seen a lot of ads by Republicans running for everything touting crime. Crime...
WOWK
Supreme Court rejects Turkey’s bid to stop US brawl lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Turkey’s bid to shut down lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a violent brawl outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington more than five years ago that left anti-government protesters badly beaten. The justices did not comment in...
WOWK
Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president
PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”
WOWK
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court lifted a temporary hold on Graham’s appearance before...
WOWK
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring...
WOWK
Top Biden envoy pushes back on criticism of Iran strategy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Biden administration official on Monday pushed back against growing criticism from Iranian American activists who are calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said that the administration “makes...
WOWK
South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police investigated on Monday what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people including 26 foreigners during Halloween festivities in Seoul in the country’s worst disaster in years, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and tens of thousands of others paid respects to the dead at special mourning sites.
Hochul 'lying' about blue-state crime wave, 'gaslighting' public, Caldwell says
Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell lost his brother to Chicago's gun violence, and called out New York Governor Kathleen Hochul for gaslighting the public.
WOWK
Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors
HONG KONG (AP) — A sedition trial opened in Hong Kong on Monday for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months. Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested last December during a...
2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as...
With the global economy on the rocks, quiet quitting is no longer a thing | Arwa Mahdawi
Endless pieces have been written about slacking off at work. But now it emerges even the poster boy for the idea is back toiling 50 hours a week, writes Arwa Mahdawi
WOWK
EXPLAINER: What Russia’s suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports during a monthslong war, saying it was not going to allow ships to travel. Ukraine said a dozen ships had sailed Monday after initially reporting...
