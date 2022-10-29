These seven titles will give you all the background info you could want going into the Black Panther sequel. The latest title from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to hit theaters, and with it comes a lot of buzz. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not only the sequel to the immensely popular, Oscar-winning 2018 film Black Panther. It’s also the first return to the franchise since the death of its beloved star, Chadwick Boseman. With a lot of hype around this title, you might be wondering what to watch before Black Panther 2.

