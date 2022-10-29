ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Does the Pixel Watch have an Sp02 sensor?

By Christine Persaud
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJXur_0irIGj5v00

Does the Pixel Watch have an Sp02 sensor?

Best answer: Yes, technically. The Google Pixel Watch does have an Sp02, otherwise known as a blood oxygen sensor, built into it. However , it hasn’t yet been activated, and there’s no word yet on when it will officially begin to work. Reportedly, it’s all a matter of waiting for FDA approval.

What is an Sp02 sensor?

Alongside other health and wellness features like activity and step tracking, sleep monitoring, 24/7 heart rate, and even temperature sensing, an Sp02 sensor has become another valuable feature to have in a smartwatch or fitness tracker. But what does it do?

Sp02 tracking, typically measured with a pulse oximeter clamped to your fingertip (they can also work on toes or even earlobes), uses light to detect how much oxygen your blood is carrying through your body. The data is then reported back to you in the form of a percentage. Normal, healthy individuals should see an Sp02 reading of anywhere between 95 to 100 percent; anything lower than that number could indicate a potential issue.

The latest smartwatches and fitness trackers have added this feature, able to track it through sensors on the underside that touch the skin on your wrist. Some can capture this data 24/7, which can be helpful during sleep to detect conditions like sleep apnea as well as potential respiratory issues during your waking hours.

The feature, however, does not make these products classify as medical devices. Rather, they are to provide useful insight that might prompt you to see a medical professional. They help you keep track of your health and wellness over time and any changes you might want to talk to your doctor about. But they do not replace actual medical devices.

Still, in order for a smartwatch to include a feature like this, as well as ECG measurements, it requires FDA approval in the U.S. Thus, while the Google Pixel Watch has Sp02 capability built-in, it has not yet been activated.

For now, owners can leverage the combination of motion, heart rate, and other health metrics to get a picture of their overall health and wellness. But you can't yet add blood oxygen saturation or Sp02 readings to that equation. However, it's presumably coming at some point.

With that said, if an Sp02 reading is important to you, you might want to opt for another smartwatch or fitness tracker that has that feature active right now. For something that also uses the Fitbit ecosystem, consider one of the best Fitbits , many of which provide blood oxygen saturation readings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoJ8s_0irIGj5v00

Google Pixel Watch

Lots of health tracking

The Google Pixel Watch offers plenty of health tracking features, including sports and activities, 24/7 heart rate, sleep monitoring, and more. But while Sp02 or blood oxygen tracking is built-in, the feature isn’t activated just yet.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro chargers 2022

Google doesn't give you a compatible 30W brick in the box for the Pixel 7 or its more premium counterpart. Here are the best chargers that you can get separately for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Android Central

tablet looping Google screen

My wife has a HTC Nexus 9. She has had it a few years and it suddenly has a problem. She has not done any updates or rooting or anything, and the last thing she remembers installing was a Nonagram-type puzzle game. When she switches it on it gets to the Google logo, then resets and loops.
Android Central

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases 2022

Google Pixel 6 Pro is a top-of-the-line Android smartphone that comes with a plethora of advanced features. However, just like most flagships, this one is also quite fragile. So if you plan on buying one, we also suggest getting one (or more!) of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases to go along with your new smartphone.
Android Central

Assistant Wake Word

Can I use a different wake work to open google assistant on my Galaxy 5 Pro watch than on my s22 Ultra? It is stupid that when I say Hey Google both phone and watch wake up. Then if I give.a.command assistant doesn't know if the command is for the watch or for the phone.
Android Central

volume turns down itself when listen on full sound through phone speakers

I listen to music on max volume through from my phone not through headphones, why does sound automatically go down itself? decrease from full sound to 75% after 10min while 10min plays on max sound from phone speakers. Well, do you know the limit when the headphones are plugged in so that the hearing can understand - or do you increase the volume to the maximum. Could it be that the phone itself senses that it is too loud? Because when I hold my arms on the bottom a little warm near the speaker. I hear for the first time that the speaker reduces the volume due to the heat, not the first time I have encountered this. why turning down volume itself???
Android Central

Photo transfer Android to Windows PC

Would like an easy, mostly automatic way to upload photos and videos from a Galaxy S10 to a Windows 10 PC. Windows has the means ("Import Photos and Videos") but it does not work well with phones because it finds ALL images on the phone. I would like to upload from DCIM/Camera only. I do not mean drag and drop.
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy