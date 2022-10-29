Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSLA
Tracking another wet weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Lows tonight will drop to the low and mid-50s across the region as skies begin to clear. Tomorrow we will see more sunshine and temperatures warming up into the upper-70s. Not much else to say about Wednesday as not much will happen. It will just be a nice day for the mid-point of the week. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-50s.
KSLA
Cloudy Sunday ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Today will be pretty cloudy but slightly warmer with highs in the upper-60s and maybe the low-70s if you’re lucky. Some sunshine will make an appearance in the late afternoon so that might drive some spots over the edge of the 60s. Lows tonight night will drop to the 50s as skies continue to clear heading into yet another workweek.
q973radio.com
A Stormy Saturday in Shreveport But, A Nice Halloween
Much needed rain has arrived in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. According to the National Weather Service rain and thunderstorms are expected on and off all day on Saturday in the ArkLaTex but, the good news is – it should be dry and decent for Trick or Treaters on Monday.
KSLA
Here’s how the increasingly low Mississippi River level can affect your pocketbook
(KSLA) — Why is the Mississippi River low?. “It’s not only the Mississippi River; it’s really all of the inland rivers in the United States,” LSU Shreveport professor Dr. Gary Joiner explained. “And it’s because of droughts. It’s because of widely fluctuating rain amounts.”
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
Crumbl Cookies Announces Shreveport Opening Date
I Love Crumbl Cookies, and Once You Try Them You Will Love Them Too. You have seen the famous pink box right? Crumbl’s delicious cookies are the easiest thing for me to deliver to my friends and family in Tyler, Texas the iconic pink packaging just screams that there is about to be a party in your mouth.
bossierpress.com
Freddy’s opens Tuesday in Bossier City
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 2578 Airline Dr. in front of Walmart. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.
KSLA
BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Bestea
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black Restaurant Week started Sunday, Oct. 30 and ends Sunday, Nov. 6. Joining KSLA Tuesday morning was the owner of one of the participating restaurants, Joe Shyne II. He owns Bestea. The restaurant serves up milk teas, fruit drinks, and desserts. [Black Restaurant Week]
KTBS
Halloween 2022 celebrated with friends and family
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News thanks all of our viewers who shared their creative Halloween photos with us this year! Here is a collection of the hundreds of fang-tastic pictures we received.
bizmagsb.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Shreveport location Nov. 4
Shreveport is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, November 4 when locally owned and operated Youree Crumbl Cookies, located at 7020 Youree Drive Suite F, Shreveport, LA, 71105, opens its doors. Store owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
KSLA
Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center holding extended Halloween celebration
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re the kind of person who needs Halloween for more than one day, you’re in luck!. One Shreveport art center, the Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center, is going all out Friday, Nov. 3. Ava Kendyl with the artist center joined KSLA Halloween morning...
ktalnews.com
Impacts of daylight saving time on your health
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Daylight saving time always springs forward on the second Sunday in March and falls back on the first Sunday in November. Daylight saving time begins Sunday, Nov. 6 and we will be gaining an hour of sleep. In the 1800s, access to electricity was limited,...
KSLA
KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category. Evening Anchor Doug Warner...
KSLA
NICU babies at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dress up for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s all treats and no tricks at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center NICU this Halloween. Babies in the NICU got to dress up for the holiday. And of course, their costumes feature all the delicious treats of the holiday. NICU nurses go the extra mile during the holidays to make sure families have a chance to celebrate together.
KSLA
Bossier gas station clears up rumor on $9 gas
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City residents have expressed concern after seeing a $9.67 price tag at a gas station on Airline Drive and Wemple Road. KSLA reached out to the Exxon station to see if gas was actually selling for that amount. They say the sign is wrong and regular unleaded gas will only cost you $3.32.
K945
Rent Out an Entire Ranch for $875 Just 2 Hours From Shreveport
You Can Live Out Your Best Ranching Life For Just $875 a Night. Before you freak out at the price let me remind your his ranch is welcoming you and your 13 closest friends so make sure you split the cost with them. Silver Star Ranch Isn't Just a Beautiful...
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
KSLA
Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking on E Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call about a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of E Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
Comments / 0