Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin 2X in Compound Annual Growth Rate over past 4 years

Uptober: Bitcoin jumps 6% while DXY and gold post negative returns
After two consecutive red months, Bitcoin posted a 6% increase in October. The volatility that wiped out billions from the market devastated Bitcoin’s price in June and led to a shaky summer with little to no gains. However, the third quarter began in the green with Bitcoin breaking through...
Research: Generational buying opportunity intact as Bitcoin retains 60-day MA
Last month, CryptoSlate reported that the price of Bitcoin fell below all five key medium to long-term moving averages for only the fifth time in its history. Previous instances of this occurring resulted in a strong rally for BTC, leading to some technical analysts calling these events “a generational buy opportunity.”
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Vitalik believes crypto still needs to mature; Research deems over 95% of tokens on Uniswap scams
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 31 includes Vitalik saying that crypto needs to mature before mainstream adoption, Hoskinson predicting that crypto adoption will surge as national currencies fail, a veteran investor predicting that the DOGE bear market is over, and Argo Blockchain on verge of shutting down operations after failing to secure $27 million in funding.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 28-30: Mixed performance sees BNB lead large caps
Since the last wMarket report, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $46.24 billion to $1,027 billion from $980.76 billion as of press time, up 4.7% over the reporting period. Since Oct. 28, Bitcoin’s market cap has increased 8.9% to $397.9 billion from $365.4 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap...
OpenSea Ethereum trading volume declines 13% as BAYC floor switches platforms
OpenSea’s Ethereum (ETH) NFTs trading volume has declined for the fourth consecutive month, dropping 13% to $303M, the lowest since June 2021, according to Dune Analytics data. According to the data, OpenSea’s Ethereum monthly active traders have also dropped for the fourth consecutive month. Active traders on the platform...
Weekly MacroSlate: Have U.S. treasury yields and the DXY topped for this cycle? Big miss for big tech as Bitcoin holds steady at $20k
Big tech missed big – Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon failed to meet earnings expectations. Fixed income markets staged a further rally, with yields declining across all the curves of the G7 and U.S. DXY continues its reverse downwards to a low of 109, which gave risk on assets...
Top 50 Dogecoin holders unloaded $110M worth of DOGE over the past week
The top 50 Dogecoin (DOGE) investors collectively hold 87.1 billion tokens worth roughly $12.35 billion at current prices, according to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain. These investors hold around 63.71% of the memecoin’s total circulating supply, accounting for around 66.5% of the token’s market cap. According to Lookonchain analysis,...
Novo Nordisk sees faster profit growth on demand for diabetes drug Ozempic
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) raised its full-year earnings outlook on strong sales of diabetes treatment Ozempic, also reporting a better-than-expected profit.
MC XYZ Presents One of the Most Useful Crypto Tools Free to Use with No Ads
Binance sees massive 120K Bitcoin purchased between Oct. 28 – Oct. 30
Exchange giant Binance marketplace saw 120,000 Bitcoins (BTC) purchased and moved off the exchange between Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, according to Glassnode data. The amount equates to roughly $2.5 billion, which is the largest Bitcoin purchase of the year from Binance. The chart below demonstrates the Bitcoin purchases and...
New Messari Q3 report on Polygon – bullish on growth of ecosystem
A new report by Messari on the state of the Polygon network revealed an increase of new addresses QoQ of 180%. Active addresses also hit an all-time high of 6 million, while total transactions surpassed 2 billion during Q3. Other critical metrics for Polygon are shown in the table below....
Peter Brandt believes DOGE bear market is over but bulls yet to gain control
Peter Brandt, a veteran future and FX trader, said on Oct. 30 that the Dogecoin (DOGE) spike signals the end of the bear market for the memecoin. However, following up on his previous tweet, the veteran investor warned traders against assuming the end of a bear market automatically signals the beginning of a bull market.
Bitcoin miner Argo in trouble after failed strategic investment leaves it cashless
Argo Blockchain, one of the largest public Bitcoin mining companies on the market, is facing a cash shortage that could force it to shut down in the near future. According to an October 31 press release, the company failed to secure a $27 million strategic investment that was supposed to improve its liquidity position. The company agreed to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor, which equates to around 15% of the business.
Hoskinson predicts more crypto adoption as sovereign currencies fail
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has predicted that crypto will get more adoption as the national fiat currencies of several countries start to fail. Hoskinson made this prediction based on the recent victory of Lula Da Silva as Brazil’s new president. Da Silva previously served as Brazil’s President but was imprisoned in 2017 on corruption charges. A Supreme Court decision eventually released him.
Oil prices up on demand hopes after U.S. crude stocks drawdown
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.
Research: Public Bitcoin miners show we can expect a second capitulation
Determining the market bottom requires a lot of guesswork. Bitcoin’s recent volatility has resulted from various factors ranging from geopolitical uncertainty and local regulation to internal implosions of the crypto market. Miners have historically been one of the most reliable omens of Bitcoin’s performance. Bitcoin miners make up...
