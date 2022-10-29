Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin 2X in Compound Annual Growth Rate over past 4 years

Argo Blockchain, one of the largest public Bitcoin mining companies on the market, is facing a cash shortage that could force it to shut down in the near future. According to an October 31 press release, the company failed to secure a $27 million strategic investment that was supposed to improve its liquidity position. The company agreed to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor, which equates to around 15% of the business.

1 DAY AGO