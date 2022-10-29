ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Phillipsburg Ice Cream Shop Could Go Strictly Mobile

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfTCJ_0irIGKDs00
Ice cream Photo Credit: Melt Ice Cream Bar Facebook

A Phillipsburg ice cream shop that blamed parking, or lack thereof, for its upcoming move could be strictly mobile.

Melt Ice Cream Bar won't be renewing its lease at the current space on South Main Street, but is searching for some new digs.

If that search comes up short, Melt will use its ice cream van exclusively.

The specialty sundae shop that opened in May 2021 carries 30 flavors and travels to birthday parties in its party van.

Melt will be closed through the holidays and plans on leaving the Phillipsburg storefront in February.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters

A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
NAZARETH, PA
Daily Voice

Wawa Days Away From Opening Pocono Store: Report

Wawa is nearing the opening of a Monroe County store, WFMZ reports.The popular convenience store and gas station chain is set to open Thursday, Nov. 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and T-shirt giveaway to the first 100 customers beginning at 8 a.m., the outlet says.Wawa will be located at 319…
MONROE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year

A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bacon Fest cooking up packed weekend for 11th annual festival in Easton

Can you hear that? That sizzling? It’s growing ever-nearer, which can only mean one thing: Pennsylvania’s biggest celebration of bacon is right around the corner. PA Bacon Fest returns for year No. 11 this coming weekend, taking over downtown Easton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. What is there to say about Bacon Fest that hasn’t been said already? Eastonians and nearby bacon fans have 14 hours to consume as much salt-cured pork in as many different ways as they can, while also enjoying everything else Easton’s biggest annual festival has to offer.
EASTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Quakertown, PA

Quakertown is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and is situated in the northeastern part of Upper Bucks County. It was originally known as “The Great Swamp” and “Richland Center”; it wasn’t until 1803 that Quakertown was declared the settlement’s official name. The town...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery completes musky stocking for 2022

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery recently completed Muskellunge stocking for 2022. The Muskellunge were acquired in a trade for surplus Northern Pike with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, according to NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife. Hatchery staff float...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Stangl Witch Walk held in Flemington

The County of Hunterdon, Flemington Community Partnership and the Borough of Flemington hosted the Stangl Witch Walk on Friday, Oct. 28. The family friendly event, which ran from 6 to 10 p.m., featured a Haunted Maze, an ‘Open Cauldron’ with mulled wine, Boo’s and brews, a choreographed, traditional group Witch Dance, and a costume contest.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
395K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy