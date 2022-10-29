Read full article on original website
Supervisor Jim Desmond -Funding Fentanyl Education in Schools
It’s no secret that opioids are killing Americans at an alarming rate, specifically fentanyl. In 2021, more than 900 San Diegans died from opioid-related accidental overdoses, a 54% increase from the previous year. I have made fentanyl awareness and education a top priority. We’ve declared it a crisis, funded...
San Marcos Chamber Of Commerce News
TUESDAY, NOV 1 – 12:00 PM-1:00PM. Join the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce for an informative and informal conversation with Superintendent of San Marcos Unified School District Dr. Andy Johnsen. Community Connect is a FREE, public series bringing voices to the table with the latest community dialogue to keep...
Minor Decoy / Shoulder Tap Operations – San Marcos
San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
City Of Vista News
During their regularly scheduled council meeting on October 25, the City Council appointed Assistant City Manager Amanda Lee as Acting City Manager until a new city manager is hired in the new year. Change Your Clocks, Change Your Batteries. Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, November 6. Vista Fire reminds...
Old Globe -It’s The Grinchiest Time Of The Year!
Ring in the beginning of the holiday season at our 17th annual Grinch Tree Lighting Ceremony. Join us for this beloved San Diego tradition with a special live performance by the Grinch cast and a delightful holiday snowfall on the plaza. The unique Grinchy tree will be located in the center of the plaza and will remain up throughout the run of the show.
World’s Largest Job Fair Hosted by City
The City of Vista is partnering with the Vista Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the businesses in the Vista Business Park to create an exciting opportunity for Vista businesses to hire new employees. The job fair will take place at participating business locations in the Vista Business Park, located in southeast Vista.
Frontwave Credit Union Named San Diego’s Best Credit Union and Best Mortgage Company
Oceanside, CA (October, 2022) – Frontwave Credit Union has once again been named San Diego’s Best Credit Union and Best Mortgage Company in the annual San Diego Reader Best Of poll. Each year, the San Diego Reader invites San Diegans to nominate their favorite businesses, charities, restaurants and...
Halloween Spirit Alive at Pride of Vista Lions Club Muscles on Main Street
TR Robertson –Main Street in Vista Village on Sunday was the place to be in your Halloween costume as people young and older took part in viewing the 65 cars taking part in Muscles on Main Street on the street running in front of Cinapolis Theatre. This 8th annual event, not counting the lost COVID year, is sponsored by the Pride of Vista Lions Club Foundation as a fund raiser for their eye screening program and the North County Food Bank.
Oceanside Theatre Artist Open House
Artist Open House Friday, November 5 6:00 – 7:30 pm. The first Artist Open House will be held at the Brooks Theater Gallery on Saturday, November 5 from 6 to 7:30 pm to introduce a new exhibition highlighting the work of fourteen artists and their visual interpretations of Romance, creating an intriguing partnership between the Gallery and the Oceanside Theatre Company youth production of Beauty and the Beast, Jr.
Change Your Clocks & Batteries This Weekend
Vista, CA –Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, November 6 and the Vista Fire Department reminds residents to check their smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarms when resetting clocks around the house. “It’s a great time of year to remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and...
What do these shows have in common?
What do these shows have in common? Come see for yourself!. Randy Otto portrays an astonishing nuanced, humorous, and witty Winston Churchill with gravitas and grit. From birth to death and beyond… a biographic masterpiece. Journey with Winston from his 19th Century upbringing through his many careers: a soldier, journalist, politician, and statesman, and exploring Churchill’s lasting legacy of leadership as Prime Minister.
