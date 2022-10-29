TR Robertson –Main Street in Vista Village on Sunday was the place to be in your Halloween costume as people young and older took part in viewing the 65 cars taking part in Muscles on Main Street on the street running in front of Cinapolis Theatre. This 8th annual event, not counting the lost COVID year, is sponsored by the Pride of Vista Lions Club Foundation as a fund raiser for their eye screening program and the North County Food Bank.

VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO