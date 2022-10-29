ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

$5 million in matching grants now available to Virginia dam owners

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Owners of the commonwealth's more than 2,600 regulated dams may now apply for matching grants from the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention, and Protection Assistance Fund. A total of $5 million is available for dam safety projects. The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources...
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Agreement would guarantee customer cost protections on Virginia offshore wind project

A settlement has been reached in a months-long dispute over Dominion Energy’s proposed Virginia offshore wind project. The Virginia State Corporation Commission had expressed concern about construction and operation risks for ratepayers. A settlement reached by the Office of the Attorney General, Dominion Energy, Walmart, the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices includes the protection risks, providing significant cost certainty for customers while allowing the $9.8 billion project to move forward, should the Commission find that adopting the settlement in place of its final order is in the best interest of customers.
Virginia 2022 tax stimulus check deadline Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. - Eligible Virginians can get up to $250 individually - and $500 if filing jointly - in 2022 state stimulus funds. But you have to act fast. According to Kiplinger.com, to qualify for the state's one-time rebate - you must file your 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022.
Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023

Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
New website to recruit health professionals for Virginia hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s hospitals and health care facilities continue to face a shortage of workers. And now, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is launching a website to bring more health care workers to the Commonwealth. Hospitals across the country were dealing with a workforce shortage before...
Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia

Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
EMPORIA, VA
Youngkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the commonwealth of Virginia has contributed $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors building affordable housing throughout Virginia. The HOTC seeks to improve affordable home options for Virginias by making the development and building process of rental housing...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia seeing 'unseasonably high' rates of positive flu cases: VDH

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The triple demic is concerning health officials, as the flu, RSV and COVID-19 continue to spread across the country, and Virginia is certainly not immune to the rise in respiratory illnesses. Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Virginia Department of Health Roanoke-Allegheny district, said we are seeing unseasonably...
Virginia NAACP to pay $20k for election accountability

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia NAACP met today to discuss their concerns with the recently formed "Election Integrity Unit", created by Attorney General Jason Miyares. During the press conference, President Robert N. Barnette, Jr. reported their request that the Attorney General's Office produce documents about the Election Integrity Unit, as well as data to support the Attorney General's claims of "election cheating".
Honoring Veterans: Service Dogs of Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Service Dogs of Virginia helps place furry friends with the veterans who need them most. The organization is currently training nearly two dozen Labrador retrievers to help veterans readjust to civilian life. In 2018, it began its PTSD program and has since placed seven...
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
