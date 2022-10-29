Read full article on original website
WSET
$5 million in matching grants now available to Virginia dam owners
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Owners of the commonwealth's more than 2,600 regulated dams may now apply for matching grants from the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention, and Protection Assistance Fund. A total of $5 million is available for dam safety projects. The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources...
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WSET
Virginia not appealing FEMA decision on assistance for Buchanan County flood victims
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Commonwealth of Virginia is not appealing FEMA's decision to not provide individual assistance to Buchanan County flood victims, according to statement from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office. “At the request of local officials in the absence of any new information, state officials decided not...
Augusta Free Press
Agreement would guarantee customer cost protections on Virginia offshore wind project
A settlement has been reached in a months-long dispute over Dominion Energy’s proposed Virginia offshore wind project. The Virginia State Corporation Commission had expressed concern about construction and operation risks for ratepayers. A settlement reached by the Office of the Attorney General, Dominion Energy, Walmart, the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices includes the protection risks, providing significant cost certainty for customers while allowing the $9.8 billion project to move forward, should the Commission find that adopting the settlement in place of its final order is in the best interest of customers.
fox5dc.com
Virginia 2022 tax stimulus check deadline Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. - Eligible Virginians can get up to $250 individually - and $500 if filing jointly - in 2022 state stimulus funds. But you have to act fast. According to Kiplinger.com, to qualify for the state's one-time rebate - you must file your 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022.
WSET
Virginia NAACP seeks records regarding AG Miyares' Election Integrity Unit
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP has grave concerns about the recently formed “Election Integrity Unit” created by Attorney General Jason Miyares. They say most Virginians do not know much about this Unit, or why the Attorney General believed it was necessary...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Virginia Department of Forestry holds annual online seedling sale
CRIMORA, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year. The Virginia Department of Forestry’s online seedling store is now open. They’re taking orders until April, but you’d better act fast, because they’ve already sold out of some species. “Right now we have a dozen species...
theriver953.com
Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
WDBJ7.com
New website to recruit health professionals for Virginia hospitals
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s hospitals and health care facilities continue to face a shortage of workers. And now, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is launching a website to bring more health care workers to the Commonwealth. Hospitals across the country were dealing with a workforce shortage before...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia
Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
NBC12
Youngkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the commonwealth of Virginia has contributed $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors building affordable housing throughout Virginia. The HOTC seeks to improve affordable home options for Virginias by making the development and building process of rental housing...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
WAVY News 10
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization.
WSET
Virginia seeing 'unseasonably high' rates of positive flu cases: VDH
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The triple demic is concerning health officials, as the flu, RSV and COVID-19 continue to spread across the country, and Virginia is certainly not immune to the rise in respiratory illnesses. Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Virginia Department of Health Roanoke-Allegheny district, said we are seeing unseasonably...
Additional unprocessed voter registration applications discovered in Virginia
"It's very concerning they just found these applications now," said Virginia Beach Voter Registrar Christine Lewis, who says her office has to process 6,500 new applications this week.
WSET
Virginia NAACP to pay $20k for election accountability
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia NAACP met today to discuss their concerns with the recently formed "Election Integrity Unit", created by Attorney General Jason Miyares. During the press conference, President Robert N. Barnette, Jr. reported their request that the Attorney General's Office produce documents about the Election Integrity Unit, as well as data to support the Attorney General's claims of "election cheating".
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Service Dogs of Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Service Dogs of Virginia helps place furry friends with the veterans who need them most. The organization is currently training nearly two dozen Labrador retrievers to help veterans readjust to civilian life. In 2018, it began its PTSD program and has since placed seven...
Virginia NAACP pays $20K for access to AG’s ‘election integrity unit’ records
The Virginia NAACP said it paid nearly $20,000 for access to public records concerning the Election Integrity Unit created by Attorney General Jason Miyares.
WDBJ7.com
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
