Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Dolphins Land Bradley Chubb in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroDenver, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter vows to hunt sex traffickers, help survivors recoverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers moratorium on mobile home park land developmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck in Colorado, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
FOX31 Denver
Mother, child found dead after Lakewood apartment fire
At least two people have died and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood.
Double homicide suspect 'monitored' police investigation, affidavit says
GREELEY, Colo. — A man arrested in California in connection with a double homicide in Greeley earlier this year told his father he might have shot someone before he fled through a window of their residence, an arrest affidavit says. Corry Allen Lieby, 46, and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua were...
Denver7 News KMGH
Victims identified in Aurora quadruple homicide; suspect remains at large
Authorities on Tuesday released the names of the four victims killed in a shooting in Aurora early Sunday morning. The suspect remains at large.
broomfieldleader.com
Man seriously injured in Broomfield shooting
A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Broomfield, said Rachel Haslett, a public information officer with the Broomfield Police Department. The shooting occurred at a home near Sheridan Boulevard and West 136th Avenue, Haslett said. Officers were called to the home just after 1:30 a.m.,...
KRDO
3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver
DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Denver7 News KMGH
3 arrested after woman shot, killed in attempted carjacking in Boulder County
Three pursuit suspects were arrested after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in what the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believes was an attempted carjacking early Sunday morning.
KKTV
WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
Denver7 News KMGH
4 people killed, children unhurt in shooting at home in Aurora; suspect at large
The suspect in the shooting was identified by police as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena. He is described as 5-foot-4, with dark hair and a lion tattoo on his neck.
FOX31 Denver
Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs
The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening.
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?
The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
Denver7 News KMGH
Man seriously wounded in shooting during Broomfield house party
Broomfield police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead during a party early Sunday morning.
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
KKTV
WATCH: Fire destroys apartment complex in Lakewood
WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. 11 News This Morning looks back at childhood Halloween costumes!. Don't miss out! Be sure to head to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Halloween night!. Updated: 10 hours ago. Fellow lawmakers expressed shock and sadness at McKean's unexpected passing. Nice Halloween!
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Denver7 News KMGH
Police say domestic dispute led to shooting in Evans
Police in Evans are investigating a shooting they say started out as a domestic dispute Saturday night.
9News
Family mourn 21-year-old Boulder County murder victim
Taylor Smith-Maxwell was killed early Sunday during an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The suspects have been charged with second-degree murder.
Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
Denver7 News KMGH
Colorado woman says she also fell victim to an Uber scam
An Uber driver scam is making the rounds in Colorado. A Morrison woman says she fell victim to the scam less than a week ago.
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
