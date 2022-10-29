Read full article on original website
Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Heartfelt Message
Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.
Gillie Da King Goes Off After Graphic Videos Of Takeoff Circulates
Gillie Da King calls out anyone sharing the graphic footage of Takeoff. Fans are rattled by the news of Takeoff this morning. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28. Though some information has been revealed to the public, much of it has been hearsay.
Blueface Responds To Chrisean Rock’s Injuries & Allegations
After Chrisean backtracked on accusing the rapper of punching her, Blueface offers his side. The tumultuous relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has been a cause for concern. The young couple has been labeled as “toxic” by the masses as their ongoing fights—often physical—unravel on social media stages. The pair have been going strong, somewhat, for years after Chrisean appeared on the rapper’s online reality series, but their romance has been anything but happily ever after.
Quality Control Releases Statement On Takeoff’s Death: “We Are Devastated”
Coach K shared the touching statement with Migos fans. Fans, family and friends of Migos rapper Takeoff are still grieving the shocking loss the 28-year old’s life. On Tuesday morning (November 1), the Atlanta rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo.
Halloween 2022: Diddy, Quavo, & Tyga Take Home Award For Creepiest Costumes
The stars have been stepping out in style all weekend long. Who had your favourite costume?. The scariest day of the year is upon us once again, though we’ve already had a weekend full of festive activities leading up to it to properly set the mood. For the first...
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photos Of Her Son With Tristan Thompson
The mom of two posted Halloween photos of her beautiful family. Khloe Kardashian has been on full-on family mode these days, raising her two young children. Since announcing the birth of her baby boy via surrogate earlier this year, the youngest Kardashian sister has opted to withhold photos of her son from the Internet — until now.
Takeoff Spoke About It Being “Time To Give Me My Flowers” Days Before His Death
Takeoff spoke about wanting his flowers during a recent interview on “Drink Champs.”. Takeoff spoke about wanting to be respected now, not when he “ain’t here” during an interview with Drink Champs just days before his death. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday at the age of 28.
Kanye West Slams Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter
Kanye West called out the mother of George Floyd’s daughter on Instagram on Sunday. Kanye West went after the mother of George Floyd’s daughter in a statement on Instagram, Sunday, calling her out for threatening to sue Ye over his recent comments on Drink Champs. West had promoted conspiracy theories about the death of Floyd, linking it to fentanyl.
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
Chrisean Rock Shows Bruised Face Following Fight With Blueface
Chrisean was hysterical as she showed her busted nose and mouth. The internet’s most talked about couple is making headlines once again. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are infamous for breaking up to make up. They have gone from fighting each other’s relatives to licking feet, from arguing on social media to confessing their love for one another; from swearing they were finished to announcing the release of their new reality television show.
Diddy Nearly Comes To Blows With “Power” Actor Michael J. Ferguson In Joker Costume
Michael J Ferguson says it’s “all love” after his heated run-in with Diddy. Diddy shows out every Halloween, but this year, he became his costume. The newly dubbed billionaire hit the streets as Heath Ledger’s The Dark Knight Joker, down to the fake machine guns and grenades.
Raw Youngin Drops The High- Octane “386 Landlord”
Raw Youngin is doing his hometown of Lake City, Florida proud. His previous projects, Life of a Youngin and Life of a Youngin 2, turned heads, racking up over 10 million streams. The success of the albums got the young rapper signed to production collective 808 Mafia. As Youngin made...
QC’s Pierre “P” Thomas Breaks His Silence On Takeoff’s Passing: “I Love You”
While the hip hop community mourns the death of 28-year old Migos star Takeoff, his family and friends are still processing the senseless murder. Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas has always been vocal about his love and appreciation for Takeoff. Back in May, he spoke highly of...
Takeoff Stole The Show On Migos “Cross The Country”
Today, hip-hop is mourning the loss of Takeoff. The youngest out of the three Migos, he became a pivotal force throughout their journey from the Nawfside to international stages. He and Quavo held down the fort while Offset was incarcerated, while also helping shape the distinct rap patterns that the Migos became known for.
Chrisean Rock Says She Had A Bad Trip After Blueface Assault Incident
The social media star said she tried to jump out of a moving vehicle and will be working on her mental health and drinking habits. One of pop culture’s most argumentative couples is Blueface and Chrisean Rock, and the on-and-off-again pair just ran into a sour turn. Earlier today, it was reported that Chrisean Rock went live on Instagram and was crying with visible bruises, seemingly arguing with Blueface. In a recent post, she said that she had drunk a lot of Casamigos that night and was having “a mental breakdown/bad trip with the liquor.”
Drake Surprises Fans At Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest In New Orleans: Watch
The Canadian called his frequent collaborator out for not inviting him to sing “Mrs. Officer” last night. Things got lit at Lil WeezyAna Fest this weekend. Lil Wayne hosted his sixth annual event in the lively city of New Orleans to close out October, and of course, it was loaded with plenty of star-studded surprises, including a guest appearance from the “How to Love” hitmaker’s frequent collaborator, Drake, who took to the stage alongside Weezy at Champions Square on Saturday (October 29) night.
Jeezy Credits T.I. For Influencing Him To Stop Hustling
The SnoFall rapper says Tip inspired him to focus on music. Jeezy has certainly turned his life and career around for the better. The self proclaimed Snowman went from Trap rapper to respected husband, father and businessman right before our eyes. But the Atlanta emcees switch up didn’t happen overnight. During a recent interview on Drink Champs, Jeezy explained how a conversation with T.I. influenced him to quit hustling to focus solely on making music.
Quavo & Takeoff Get Into The Halloween Spirit In “Messy” Music Video
Quavo and Takeoff enter a haunted house in the new music video for “Messy.”. Though the Migos might be done for good, Quavo and Takeoff’s latest effort together certainly doesn’t disappoint. Only Built For Infinity Links dropped earlier this month and fans have praised Quavo and Take’s delivery and chemistry on the project, even as they made headlines. “Messy,” specifically, became a talking point after Quavo seemingly references his split from Saweetie and rumors that she may have had an affair with someone within his camp.
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford’s Couples Costume Has Some Fans Stirred Up
The 20-year-old singer trolled her critics with a baby/old man costume alongside her rumoured boyfriend. With the closing of Halloween weekend, fans have seen all of their favorite celebrities express themselves in different creative ways over the past few days. While some social media users simply like to admire the often bold looks, some onlookers take the costumes of famous people a little more seriously. This year, it was Billie Eilish and her apparent boyfriend Jesse Rutherford who have been facing serious backlash.
