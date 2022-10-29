The social media star said she tried to jump out of a moving vehicle and will be working on her mental health and drinking habits. One of pop culture’s most argumentative couples is Blueface and Chrisean Rock, and the on-and-off-again pair just ran into a sour turn. Earlier today, it was reported that Chrisean Rock went live on Instagram and was crying with visible bruises, seemingly arguing with Blueface. In a recent post, she said that she had drunk a lot of Casamigos that night and was having “a mental breakdown/bad trip with the liquor.”

