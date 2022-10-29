Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Christmas at the Princess adds new experiences
As Phoenicians pack their pumpkins away and a cold front finally makes its way to the Valley, it’s the perfect time to start planning which winter festivities to attend. Coming off the heels of Halloween, The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has announced a line-up of exciting activities and experiences as part of its 13th Annual Christmas at the Princess event. As a multi-year attendee of this family-fun event, I thoroughly recommend adding it to your winter-holiday calendar. The six week festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 18 and ends Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
Phoenix New Times
Try These 4 New Cocktail Bars in Downtown Phoenix Soon
Several new spots are joining the downtown bar scene, brought to Phoenix by the teams behind other neighborhood favorites. A Miami-themed oasis has started slinging drinks and a late-night industry spot is on the way. Here are four new downtown Phoenix bars to try soon. Coabana. 1 East Washington Street,...
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Spend Thanksgiving Weekend
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 15 best places to spend Thanksgiving weekend.
sports360az.com
Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”
Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
travelawaits.com
12 Amazing Things To Do In Scottsdale For The Whole Family
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Scottsdale’s reputation as a chic city filled with high-end shops and restaurants doesn’t mean families will not have a fantastic vacation here. The city offers so many activities that are fun for adults while entertaining kids of all ages. From parks to sports to museums, Scottsdale has a bit of everything. Here are many of the reasons why you should schedule your next family vacation in Scottsdale.
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
KTAR.com
Ambitious master-planned community, now called Teravalis, breaks ground in Buckeye
PHOENIX – Developers of an ambitious master-planned community in the West Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony last week. The plans for Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, call for 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development over 37,000 acres in Buckeye. The community will have space...
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
AZFamily
Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
The Stillery, new brunch concept sign on to Goodyear's new downtown civic center
Two restaurants have signed leases at Goodyear's new downtown and civic center area, which completed construction earlier this year.
thepoloparty.com
Shop Your Way Through Upcoming Scottsdale Polo Event
The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Presented by Talking Stick Resort are the perfect excuse to dress your best, make the event your own runway, and even do some shopping. High Society Resale Boutique. High Society Resale Boutique. High Society will ensure all your fashion needs are met – before and...
hotelnewsresource.com
210 Room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North Sold for $267.8 Million ($1.28 Million Per Key)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to certain customary closing conditions. Because the acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions, the Company can give no assurance that the transaction will be consummated by such date or at all.
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
KTAR.com
Cave Creek’s Loco J’s Tacos & Tequila starts Dia de los Muertos with grand opening
PHOENIX — A Mexican restaurant in Cave Creek is launching its grand opening in conjunction with Dia de los Muertos and Taco Tuesday. Loco J’s Tacos & Tequila, located off Tatum and Dynamite boulevards, the restaurant will bring a unique view on Mexican food and is the first Mexican restaurant to open in Cave Creek in many years.
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society gives pet safety tips for Halloween
PHOENIX — Before the night is filled with tricks and treats, it’s critical to understand pet safety heading into Halloween. As events pop up around Phoenix, the Arizona Humane Society named a few safety tips that can help those outdoors and indoors. Some of those tips include ensuring...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
Here's how a Scottsdale man transforms his house into a haunted house for the ages
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If you think your house is scary for Halloween, wait until you see what one Valley man came up with. For 37 years in a row, Chris Birkett who lives in Scottsdale has been going all out when it comes to Halloween. Not only transforming the outside of his home, with custom-made decorations including a fire-breathing dragon but also the inside.
Comments / 0