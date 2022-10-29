ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Reflects On Missing Bob Saget While Celebrating The 35th Anniversary

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fovj3_0irIE47500

The Full House family marked a pretty big milestone back in September, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the ABC sitcom’s premiere. But as the actors who portrayed the beloved Tanner family reflected on three and a half decades, they did so without a pretty integral member. Bob Saget died in January of a head trauma at the age of 65, and if it wasn’t well-known before how close the TV family remained over the years, it is now. Jodie Sweetin has been among the cast members sharing stories and memories of her TV dad, and she recently opened up about what it was like to mark such a big anniversary without him.

Jodie Sweetin was just 5 years old when she began playing middle sister Stephanie Tanner on the family comedy in 1987, which ran for eight seasons. Given how much growing up she did on the Full House set, it’s easy to see how she came to see her co-stars as family, making this milestone 35th anniversary bittersweet without their patriarch. Sweetin told ET :

Thirty-five is a big one. And whenever I think about 35 years I'm like, I've been alive longer than 35 years, which is terrifying. But it was a little bittersweet. We always like to celebrate these big milestones and every year we think that's one more year that we've all been this extended family. And so we definitely, definitely missed Bob, but we know he was with us. He's always right in the middle. He would never not be the center of attention, I love it.

It sounds like even though Bob Saget — who became affectionately known as “America’s dad” for his role as widower Danny Tanner — wasn’t there in body, his spirit was felt by his loved ones. Jodie Sweetin said as much when she marked the big day with some throwback photos on Instagram, noting that they wouldn’t be the family that they are without Saget:

That wasn’t the first time Bob Saget made his presence known on one of Jodie Sweetin’s big days. John Stamos (a.k.a. Uncle Jesse) shared a sweet story about Sweetin’s wedding day , in July, when he grabbed a random shirt from his closet as he ran out the door to her wedding to Mescal Wasilewski. Stamos said:

[I] put it on, and I’m driving, and it feels big. When I get there, I looked and I realized because Kelly [Rizzo], Bob’s wife, gave us a bunch of stuff, and it was Bob’s shirt… I started crying when I realized [and] I said ‘Jodie, Bob’s here.’

John Stamos has been vocal in how much his TV brother-in-law meant to him, even taking part in the post-funeral “ punk rock shiva ,” a tribute that was released on Netflix as Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute . Stamos joined Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger and others who showed Bob Saget some love on the Full House anniversary.

While Dave Coulier (Uncle Joey) has expressed interest in doing another Full House spinoff , John Stamos said it wouldn’t be the same without Bob Saget , and they’ll continue to honor the actor in other ways. There may not be another spinoff planned, but there is plenty to watch if you want to remember Bob Saget , including the entire Fuller House series, available with a Netflix subscription . Full House is available streaming with an HBO Max subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Candace Cameron Bure Sheds Tears In Candid Video About Missing Bob Saget

Much of Candace Cameron Bure’s filmography reinforces the importance of friends and family, especially during the holidays meant to celebrate the ties that endure forever. That idea has become especially poignant for her as fall readies for winter as Bure mourns the death of Bob Saget, her TV dad from the show that started it all, Full House.
Decider.com

Confused John Stamos Believed Drew Barrymore Was About To Propose Marriage During Awkward Interview Moment

John Stamos had the best response when Drew Barrymore got on the floor during his interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The talk show host has notably taken things to the ground while interviewing people like Hilary and Chelsea Clinton, Regina Hall, and Lea Michele, and it seems as though Stamos, who was promoting his new Disney+ show Big Shot, was no exception.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Parade

Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary

As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
soapoperanetwork.com

Erika Slezak Back to ‘Blue Bloods’

“One Life to Live” legend Erika Slezak (ex-Victoria Lord Buchanan) is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”. A statement on her official fan club website, erikaslezak.com, says, “Erika is delighted they asked her back and recently finished shooting the episode.” Slezak first played the character in the Friday, May 3, 2019 episode entitled “Identity” during the show’s ninth season. The series recently entered season 13.
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
160K+
Followers
39K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy