Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Dillon County, trooper says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night by a pickup truck Friday night in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Racetrack Road, about four miles south of Lake View, SCHP said.

Trooper said a 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on Racetrack Road when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Dillon, was the only one in the vehicle. He was not hurt.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified. Additional information was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

