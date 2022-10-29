ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Suspected driver in fatal Lake Worth Beach hit-and-run crash arrested

By Jason Davis
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a woman in September.

On Saturday, September 17 at 8:51 p.m., the driver of a 1997 Ford F-150 truck struck a pedestrian attempting to cross 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth Beach in the pedestrian crosswalk near the intersection of Boutwell Road.

The woman was critically injured and hospitalized. She died as a result of her injuries on Sunday, October 9.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office located the suspect vehicle in the crash, a late model red Ford F-150, abandoned in a nearby industrial area.

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m., PBSO with the assistance of their TAC Unit, arrested Ivan Gonzalez.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

WPTV West Palm Beach

