Odd 'Bridge to Nowhere' in Ohio Has People Fascinated

It truly did serve a purpose when it was built.

Abandoned structures always have an air of mystery about them- it's just one reason why they're such a curiosity to urban explorers. While the "mystery" behind this particular structure is known, its curious construction still intrigues locals and visitors alike. The structure we're speaking of is the mysterious "Bridge to Nowhere" in Euclid, Ohio .

Travel vlogger @wanderlustinohio takes us to Euclid to see this bridge, which is randomly built out in the middle of the forest. She gives us the history behind how this bizarre bridge came to be.

It's funny- knowing the context, it's clear why the bridge exists, even if it's a bit odd that it wasn't demolished. However, if you didn't know the history behind this place, one would think that a bridge in this spot with no road or trails was put there by a glitch in reality!

Even knowing the history, the bridge has almost an air of magic and mystery to it- although the graffiti undermines that effect a bit. Still, looking at it from above with the gorgeous autumn leaves, it feels like something you'd read about in a fantasy novel! We weren't alone in drawing a fantasy connection to the bridge- "I’m pretty sure that’s in Elden Ring too," quipped @jw_ohio.

Many Euclid locals were familiar with the strange bridge too, for one reason or another. "I live right by this. It's a cool place," @tmellertphoto said. "We used to play paintball there," recalled @briandavidson58. "My best friend took me there.... so peaceful. And the small rooms are kinda creepy," shared @danilastarr330.

While many are curious to see the "Bridge to Nowhere", it should be noted that safety may be an issue. "As a bridge inspector, I have to warn everyone that out-of-service bridges do not get inspected or repaired. Please do not walk on or under this. Please enjoy from a safe distance," advised @arrogant_madmannn. While the bridge is beautifully built, it's also around a century old, and hasn't been maintained in all that time. If you're curious to check out Euclid's biggest oddity, feel free to do so- but please, as advised, keep to a safe distance!