ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Read the worst things Manhattanites said about Trump in jury selection for the Trump Org tax-fraud trial

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qmvnh_0irIDgPX00
Threats to federal judges increased significantly during Donald Trump's administration.

Evan Vucci/AP

  • Some 60 Manhattanites were questioned for the Trump Organization's tax-fraud jury.
  • Just one expressed positive opinions about the former president; she did not make the jury.
  • Other rejected jurors said Trump is "a scam artist" and "has a diagnosable personality disorder."

They called him "racist," "a liar," and "a scam artist"

And then there were the Manhattan residents who really got creative, including a cancer hospital nurse who said, "I struggle with the fact that I believe Mr. Trump's thoughts and actions are fundamentally guided by a diagnosable personality disorder."

Here are the worst things said about Donald Trump during jury selection this week, in the 15th floor courtroom where the Trump Organization — the former president's golf-resort and real-estate empire — is on trial for tax-fraud charges.

Three people who expressed dislike for Trump during jury selection, but who promised to be fair — a full quarter of the jury — were seated.

But not these other Manhattan residents. Their observations on all things Trump were so extremely negative that even prosecutors had to agree they should be excused.

"Every day, he perpetuates the 'big lie,'" said an Upper East Side woman who is a city public school administrator and who joked she lives "with a ton of cats."

"That's a problem," she added.

"So I have an opinion. My opinion is based on that. What else would you like to know?"

"Yeah," said a workman's compensation lawyer who was among the strongest Trump detractors.

"I absolutely hate him. He's a liar and he's a scam artist. He's a danger to our society," he said. "I think his university is a scam. His charity is a scam. He has problems with the truth."

A freelance contractor from Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood promised, "I can be fair."

Then he added this, his tone conciliatory: "He's a small man, but he's not on trial here."

When a defense lawyer asked this prospective juror to explain what was meant by "a small man," the freelance contractor obliged:  "He is emotionally small."

One woman, an advertising executive, was booted after telling a fellow prospective juror, " there is no chance in hell " she could be impartial.

But the taker of the cake was a prospective juror who said Tuesday that he couldn't sleep the night before, after his first day of sitting in the courtroom for day one of jury selection.

He'd had flashbacks overnight from when Trump was president, he explained, his voice apologetic. And it was making him literally sick to his stomach.

"Your honor, I have some strong feelings about Donald Trump that turned into a very visceral feeling in my gut that I haven't had in two years since he was president," the middle-aged man told the judge.

"I don't feel like it's a very healthy thing for me to be here."

State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan asked the defense and prosecution if they had any objections to the man being being let off the hook. They did not.

"Thank you, sir," the judge then told him. "You are excused."

Outside the courtroom, several reporters asked the relieved-looking man if he wished to say anything further.

"No, I'm sorry," he said, rushing for the exit.

Opening statements are set for Monday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, a new book says

Graham snapped at a late Capitol officer's mother over her criticism Trump, a new book says. The moment is described in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's book, Politico said. The book reportedly says Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.

Bloomberg News got emails with information about boxes packed during Trump's White House move. Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But the emails, with the GSA, show the boxes were already packed when the movers arrived. President Donald Trump's boxes may...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

700K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy