SAN ANTONIO - Most of today is partly sunny and pleasant. Clouds will rapidly be on the increase around 5pm into this evening as our next system approaches the viewing area. Around 7pm, most in and around Bexar County will be dry.... BUT, we will start to see sprinkles and a few showers trying to pop up on radar. As we push through the 7pm hour toward 8pm to 9pm a little more activity will be popping up on radar. Western third of our region will see a little more coverage of sprinkles or showers for trick-or-treaters starting after 6pm.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO