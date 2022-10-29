Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Stone Oak Parkway closed near Hwy 281 following large gas leak
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy officials say crews are making repairs after a contractor damaged an underground gas line along Stone Oak Parkway Tuesday morning. A portion of Stone Oak Parkway near U.S. Highway 281 will be closed until repairs are complete. As shared by the San Antonio Police...
One man hospitalized after heavy fire at a Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One man suffered a laceration in his arm after the first floor of a Northwest apartment caught on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Gentleman Road at the Terrace House Apartments for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and...
Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash
SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
Police officers are learning medical aid treatments to help in mass casualty events
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police officers are typically the first on scene in a tragedy, and up until recently, their focus has been stopping the killing, not preventing the dying. In the wake of recent mass shootings, officials say one lesson stood out above all the others: if police...
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
Many locals attended Erik Cantu's candlelight vigil outside the McDonalds he was shot at
A candlelight vigil was held for Erik Cantu Tuesday night, outside the McDonalds along Blanco Road where the teen was shot multiple times back on October 2nd, by San Antonio police officer James Brennand. The former officer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Those...
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
Two teens are hospitalized after altercation led to shooting at Eastside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were shot after an altercation broke out at an East side apartment complex. Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Lord Road at the Stella Apartments at around 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a blood trail...
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
Driver crashes into concrete barrier while driving drunk, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver had a rude awakening Sunday night after crashing into a concrete barrier, police say. Police were called to the 11900 block of San Pedro St. when a driver failed to make a turnaround and crashed head-on into the barrier. A passenger inside...
Police searching for suspect who shot into victim's vehicle while driving
SAN ANTONIO – A man was left injured after a suspect inside a vehicle fired several rounds, striking him and his car early Monday morning, according to officials. At around 5:40 a.m., officers were called to Watson Road near Highway 16 South, not far from the Toyota Plant for a shooting in progress.
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check, officials confirm
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died early Monday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said University Health medical staff responded after a Code Blue was issued around 2:15 a.m. when the 65-year-old was found by a unit deputy.
Tommy's Express Carwash will scare customers are they drive through the wash
SAN ANTONIO – For all you Halloween lovers, Tommy’s Express Carwash hosts its annual Tunnel of Terror. Team members will dress up in their scariest costumes to scare customers as they drive through the wash. The event is happening this weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at...
Police say fatigued driver veered into oncoming traffic causing head-on collision
SAN ANTONIO – Police say that a fatigued driver veered into oncoming traffic causing a head-on collision with another vehicle. The incident happened at the 2300 block of Rigsby avenue at around 11:05 p.m. Police say that the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox traveling eastbound on Rigsby Avenue was...
Helping the helpers - giving first responders tools they need to cope with tragedy
SAN ANTONIO - Imagine having to clear a classroom filled with bodies or process the scene inside a church with gun-riddled victims. Confronting crisis comes with the job for first responders. Those front-line workers are getting help at a conference here this week overcoming the turmoil from tragedies. "First responders...
Showers are a possibility for trick-or-treaters this Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - Most of today is partly sunny and pleasant. Clouds will rapidly be on the increase around 5pm into this evening as our next system approaches the viewing area. Around 7pm, most in and around Bexar County will be dry.... BUT, we will start to see sprinkles and a few showers trying to pop up on radar. As we push through the 7pm hour toward 8pm to 9pm a little more activity will be popping up on radar. Western third of our region will see a little more coverage of sprinkles or showers for trick-or-treaters starting after 6pm.
Police says active shooter call for Catholic Central High School was a prank
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department issued an all-clear alert Monday at Central Catholic High School after they received a phone call about an active shooter on campus, but it all turned out to be a prank. School President Jason Longoria says the school was placed on...
San Antonio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County Jury sentenced 39-year-old Jessica Briones to life in prison on Tuesday for causing the death of her daughter. On Monday Briones was found guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict.
FOOD 4 SA: Help us collect 1 million pounds of food in November!
SAN ANTONIO - In the month of November, we set out to collect 1 million pounds of food through community food drives. This year, due to the impacts of inflation, we are serving 100,000 families in need each week. Be a part of the solution, and start a fundraiser and invite friends & family to make an impact with you!
