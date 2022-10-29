ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
Showers are a possibility for trick-or-treaters this Halloween

SAN ANTONIO - Most of today is partly sunny and pleasant. Clouds will rapidly be on the increase around 5pm into this evening as our next system approaches the viewing area. Around 7pm, most in and around Bexar County will be dry.... BUT, we will start to see sprinkles and a few showers trying to pop up on radar. As we push through the 7pm hour toward 8pm to 9pm a little more activity will be popping up on radar. Western third of our region will see a little more coverage of sprinkles or showers for trick-or-treaters starting after 6pm.
FOOD 4 SA: Help us collect 1 million pounds of food in November!

SAN ANTONIO - In the month of November, we set out to collect 1 million pounds of food through community food drives. This year, due to the impacts of inflation, we are serving 100,000 families in need each week. Be a part of the solution, and start a fundraiser and invite friends & family to make an impact with you!
