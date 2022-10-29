Read full article on original website
Musk tests waters on paid verification for Twitter accounts
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it’s really them.
CZ, the CEO of Binance, has bet big on Musk's Twitter buyout with a $500 million investment, saying he is 'extremely supportive' of the freedom of speech
"I use the Twitter app more than I use the Binance app," said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance. CZ has 7.2 million Twitter followers.
Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
DA dismisses conspiracies in Pelosi attack, charges expected
WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Francisco District Attorney is rejecting conspiracy theories about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, confirming the assailant was targeting the Democratic leader when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and confronted Paul Pelosi. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the election system’s upcoming stress test:. This year’s midterms are not shaping up to be normal elections. In an environment in which one party is gripped by skepticism and denialism about foundational democratic processes, new avenues are opening for voter intimidation and election interference — a stress test that could be a small taste of what is ahead in the 2024 presidential election.
House GOP’s possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least three Republicans running for the U.S. House attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden’s election. Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and...
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
GOP’s Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who the the Wyoming representative crossed party lines to endorse last week in a first. “If we want to ensure the survival of our republic, we have to walk away...
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
Barack Obama Taunts GOP Election Denier With A Withering Football Analogy
The former president tackled Donald Trump-backed Jim Marchant's candidacy during a stinging campaign speech for Democrats in Las Vegas.
Hillary Clinton criticises GOP for touting crime as top issue but not being ‘bothered’ by Paul Pelosi attack
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.Mr Pelosi was taken to hospital on Friday after being assaulted with a hammer by a man who broke into the family’s house in San Francisco in what authorities have described as “a suicide mission” by the attacker.In an interview with MSNBC, Ms Clinton lashed out at the Republicans over their failure to decry the attack while making crime an election issue for the upcoming midterm polls.“This midterm election we’ve seen a lot of ads by Republicans running for everything touting crime. Crime...
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range...
President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — President Maia Sandu of Moldova pledged Tuesday to keep her country on a pro-Western course and as a firm supporter of Ukraine despite struggling under pressure of what she called Russia’s energy and political “blackmail.”. “I want everyone to know that Moldova choses...
Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Beijing was targeting its Pacific aid to new diplomatic allies Solomon Islands and Kiribati while Chinese financial support across the region continued to decline, the Lowy Institute reported Monday in its latest annual analysis of regional assistance. China’s aid to the Pacific has fallen from...
Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of ‘uncertainty’
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates defended on Monday a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production, even as an American envoy warned of “economic uncertainty” ahead for the world. While cordial, the comments at the...
Hochul 'lying' about blue-state crime wave, 'gaslighting' public, Caldwell says
Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell lost his brother to Chicago's gun violence, and called out New York Governor Kathleen Hochul for gaslighting the public.
With the global economy on the rocks, quiet quitting is no longer a thing | Arwa Mahdawi
Endless pieces have been written about slacking off at work. But now it emerges even the poster boy for the idea is back toiling 50 hours a week, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts
NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
Algeria readies for Arab League summit on divisive topics
CAIRO (AP) — Algeria is hosting the 31st summit of the largest annual Arab conference on Tuesday and Wednesday as the region battles to find common ground over a series of divisive issues. The 22-member Arab League last held its summit in 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus...
Bahrain’s Shiites hope pope raises human rights during visit
BEIRUT (AP) — Pope Francis is making the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain this week, sparking calls from the country’s majority Shiite opposition and human rights activists for the pontiff to raise human rights concerns in the small island nation. The island off the coast of Saudi Arabia...
