Max Verstappen says the records he is setting show how special Red Bull’s season is, after his 14th win of the year in the Mexico City Grand Prix. A dominant victory in Mexico saw Verstappen break the previous record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most wins in a season, as he stood on the top step of the podium for the eighth time in the last nine rounds. A one-stop strategy that appeared risky paid off for Red Bull, and the Dutchman says it’s a milestone he never thought he’d achieve.

2 DAYS AGO