racer.com
Hamlin says Chastain 'found a way to do it better' at Martinsville
Denny Hamlin was on his way to the Championship 4 when Ross Chastain made that opportunity disappear in a matter of seconds in the final yards coming to the checkered flag at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin was four positions ahead of Chastain coming off the final corner Sunday evening. It would...
racer.com
Keselowski disqualified from fourth at Martinsville
Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang has been disqualified from the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway because it did not meet the minimum weight requirement in post-race technical inspection. NASCAR cited section 14.11.2 in the rule book. Keselowski had one of his best outings at the Virginia...
racer.com
Chastain’s last-lap video-game move lands him in Championship 4
Ross Chastain made a go-for-broke last-lap move at Martinsville Speedway that paid off to advance him into the Championship 4 with a shot at the NASCAR Cup Series championship. And Chastain is just as dumbfounded as everyone else. “You think they have questions?” Chastain cracked to the moderator about the...
racer.com
Aston Martin signs Vandoorne as test and reserve driver
Aston Martin has signed Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne as a test and reserve driver for the 2023 season, opening up vacancies at Mercedes. Vandoorne raced for McLaren in 2017 and 2018 before joining Mercedes as a reserve while racing for its Formula E team. Vandoorne won this year’s title but will move to DS Penske for 2022/23, and at the same time has a new Formula 1 team who can call on him as a reserve if required as he joins Felipe Drugovich as Aston Martin back-ups.
racer.com
OPINION: Red Bull bites back
It’s hardly been a quiet spell to be in charge of Red Bull, has it?. I’m not sure there’s ever been a quiet spell, to be fair. It entered the sport as a disruptor in 2005, started winning races in 2009 and titles a year later. Then from 2014 onwards it struggled while hamstrung by the Renault V6 power unit, and was left fighting with its engine supplier before making the switch to Honda in 2019.
racer.com
The Martinsville rimshot heard round the world - driver reactions
Ross Chastain’s shocking last-lap move at Martinsville Speedway left his peers complimenting his ingenuity but wondering if a Pandora’s box had been opened. The Trackhouse Racing driver went full throttle into Turn 3 and rode the outside wall to the finish, picking up five spots in the process. It was what Chastain needed to do to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, as Denny Hamlin was running well ahead of him.
racer.com
Verstappen sets single season win record with Mexico GP victory
Max Verstappen dominated old rival Lewis Hamilton to win the Mexico City Grand Prix and break the record for most wins in a season. The Dutchman got the perfect start from pole to hold the lead through the first three turns from George Russell and Hamilton, who started second and third but squabbled between themselves in the Red Bull’s slipstream.
racer.com
NASCAR's O'Donnell reiterates that Chastain's move was legal
NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell reiterated on Tuesday morning that Ross Chastain’s go-for-broke move on the last lap at Martinsville Speedway didn’t violate any rules. Not only that, but O’Donnell said there will be no knee-jerk reaction from the sanctioning body going forward. Chastain rode...
racer.com
Campbell, Rushbrook, Wilson among latest speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Jim Campbell, Vice President of GM Performance & Motorsports; Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance; David Wilson, President of Toyota Racing Development USA; Mo Murray, SVP of Garage Team Mazda; Greg Gill, President & CEO of SRO Motorsports America; and Marty Fiolka, Promoter for Crandon International Raceway have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
racer.com
McConnell gets first ever Nitro RX victory at Glen Helen
Fraser McConnell backed up his first top qualifier result at Glen Helen Raceway to claim his first win in Nitro Rallycross’ premier Group E category. McConnell started the final on pole after an early heat win on Sunday and resisted a start line challenge from fellow Dreyer & Reinbold JC driver Robin Larsson to hold the advantage early on.
racer.com
Marcus Smith to be a featured speaker of the 3rd annual Race Industry Week
Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, has joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Smith was named president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports in 2015, after...
racer.com
Falling records show just how special Red Bull has been - Verstappen
Max Verstappen says the records he is setting show how special Red Bull’s season is, after his 14th win of the year in the Mexico City Grand Prix. A dominant victory in Mexico saw Verstappen break the previous record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most wins in a season, as he stood on the top step of the podium for the eighth time in the last nine rounds. A one-stop strategy that appeared risky paid off for Red Bull, and the Dutchman says it’s a milestone he never thought he’d achieve.
racer.com
Ganassi No. 10 safe despite NTT departure
The departure of decade-long sponsor NTT DATA to rival Arrow McLaren SP will not jeopardize Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 10 Honda. RACER understands CGR, which has expected the change for some time, has a full roster of sponsors assembled that will be announced in the near future to replace NTT on the entry driven by 2021 series champion Alex Palou.
racer.com
Team USA blog: Elliott Budzinski
The Formula Ford Festival is over, Thomas has joined William and me at our Milton Keynes base away from the track, and our time in the UK has flown by. The happenings and results from Brands Hatch have been posted and told, but what hasn’t been shared are my personal experiences from the Formula Ford Festival and what life is like as a Team USA Scholarship driver.
racer.com
Ricciardo struggling to understand form after P7 despite 10s penalty
Daniel Ricciardo admits it is tough for him to understand his fluctuating form after an impressive drive to seventh place in the Mexico City Grand Prix despite a 10-second time penalty. Last time out out at COTA, Ricciardo felt particularly low after an uncompetitive race, but he bounced back with...
racer.com
RLL adding fourth car for 2023 Indy 500
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will expand its team for the Indianapolis 500 with four Honda-powered cars. RLL heads into 2023 with its three-car full-time lineup of Graham Rahal, 2022 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Christian Lundgaard, and Jack Harvey, and will grow to four for the first time in its 30-plus years of operation.
racer.com
Western swing - Bowman on Texas injury, recovery and Phoenix return
Medically cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition next weekend, a healed Alex Bowman returned to the racetrack Sunday for the first time since suffering a concussion last month. Bowman admitted he didn’t initially realize he was seriously hurt after the crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Over the radio,...
racer.com
Newman/Haas auction totals over $6m in sales
Last weekend’s RM Sotheby’s Newman/Haas Racing auction of 44 cars and 33 lots of memorabilia owned by the Haas family generated $6,096,800.00 in sales. Topping the list was the 1993 Lola T93/00-Ford/Cosworth driven by 1992 Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell on the way to earning the 1993 CART IndyCar Series title for NHR. Purchased by McLaren Racing CEO and avid vintage racer Zak Brown, chassis No. HU5 went for $995,000, which adds to his growing collection of Newman/Haas Indy cars from the 1980s and 1990s.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Truex in unfamiliar territory ahead of Cup finale
Four NASCAR Cup Series drivers have a busy week ahead full of obligations leading into Sunday’s finale and the championship fight. Martin Truex Jr. is not one of those drivers. “I’ll be in the woods all week,” Truex says with a laugh. “It’s disappointing not being a part of...
racer.com
Causey appointed as new Phoenix track president
Latasha Causey has been named the new track president of Phoenix Raceway. Causey is a Phoenix native and longtime community development executive. She will become the first female African American track president and, by succeeding Julie Giese, the second woman to hold the position at Phoenix Raceway. “I have been...
