goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition
The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
dukebasketballreport.com
An Early Look Ahead To Jacksonville
It’s a bit early to talk about Duke’s season opener against Jacksonville, since the exhibition against Fayetteville State is Wednesday, but here’s an early look from, of all places, the Dothan Eagle. We have good feelings about Dothan because we got to know a basketball player from...
Will all five 2023 Duke commits sign early?
The 2023 Duke basketball haul consists of five verbal commits and remains No. 1 in the country with a rating just a fraction of a point higher than Kentucky on the 247Sports Team Rankings. RELATED: Kentucky threatening Duke's top 2023 ranking But with the early signing period (Nov. 9-16) beginning ...
dukebasketballreport.com
DBR Podcast #452 - Secret Scrimmage Recap!
Shhhh, don’t tell anyone but Duke played a secret scrimmage on Saturday against one of the best teams in the land, the Houston Cougars. Ok, ok, maybe it wasn’t so secret but it was not shown on any TV. So, how can the DBR Podcast crew possibly break down what happened? They have poured over the boxscore and examined instagram photos with a microscope to being their loyal listeners every detail they could possibly want from this pre-season test. Who looked good and who struggled? What did Duke do well and what needs work?
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)
Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced
The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
ACC Panic Room: Coastal Chaos calms as UNC takes control of division
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss North Carolina rallying to defeat Pitt, taking control of the ACC Coastal race. Elsewhere, it was a very bad no good day for Wake Forest, Syracuse, and Boston College.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Close Action at the Landfall Tradition
WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Duke women's golf team closed its fall campaign on Sunday at the Landfall Tradition with the junior tandem of Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen collecting even or under par scores on Sunday at the 6,150-yard, par-72 Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, N.C. How It...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
raleighmag.com
Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.
“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
WRAL
10 Durham attractions that you cannot miss
DURHAM, N.C. — There are so many places to visit in the United States that it's hard to narrow down where to go. However, it helps when you have a guide!. If you're considering a visit to North Carolina, there are plenty of things to do in Durham! Free attractions, family-friendly museums, and tasty restaurants all await you there.
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
SC sheriffs refute Shaw University president's account of traffic stop, released
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the timeline of events is different than what Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard claims.
cbs17
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
