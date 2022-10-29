ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition

The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

An Early Look Ahead To Jacksonville

It’s a bit early to talk about Duke’s season opener against Jacksonville, since the exhibition against Fayetteville State is Wednesday, but here’s an early look from, of all places, the Dothan Eagle. We have good feelings about Dothan because we got to know a basketball player from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BlueDevilCountry

Will all five 2023 Duke commits sign early?

The 2023 Duke basketball haul consists of five verbal commits and remains No. 1 in the country with a rating just a fraction of a point higher than Kentucky on the 247Sports Team Rankings. RELATED: Kentucky threatening Duke's top 2023 ranking But with the early signing period (Nov. 9-16) beginning ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

DBR Podcast #452 - Secret Scrimmage Recap!

Shhhh, don’t tell anyone but Duke played a secret scrimmage on Saturday against one of the best teams in the land, the Houston Cougars. Ok, ok, maybe it wasn’t so secret but it was not shown on any TV. So, how can the DBR Podcast crew possibly break down what happened? They have poured over the boxscore and examined instagram photos with a microscope to being their loyal listeners every detail they could possibly want from this pre-season test. Who looked good and who struggled? What did Duke do well and what needs work?
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)

Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
247Sports

Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced

The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Close Action at the Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Duke women's golf team closed its fall campaign on Sunday at the Landfall Tradition with the junior tandem of Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen collecting even or under par scores on Sunday at the 6,150-yard, par-72 Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, N.C. How It...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
RALEIGH, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”

The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.

“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

10 Durham attractions that you cannot miss

DURHAM, N.C. — There are so many places to visit in the United States that it's hard to narrow down where to go. However, it helps when you have a guide!. If you're considering a visit to North Carolina, there are plenty of things to do in Durham! Free attractions, family-friendly museums, and tasty restaurants all await you there.
DURHAM, NC

