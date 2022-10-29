Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Related
Refs almost cost the Atlanta Falcons another game
We all know what happened late in the game when the Atlanta Falcons traveled to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Grady Jarrett had a routine sack on Tom Brady that would have forced the Buccaneers to punt as they were up by six points, but instead referee Jerome Boger threw an inexplicable flag for roughing the passer — it was simply one of the worst flags in NFL history.
Falcons Make Surprise Trade Involving Suspended WR Calvin Ridley: Report
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
Atlanta Falcons: Damiere Byrd was the underrated signing of offseason
The Atlanta Falcons changed their wide receiver room around completely during the offseason. Gone are the days of Julio Jones, Mohammed Sanu, Russell Gage, and even Taylor Gabriel. Not to mention, they lost Calvin Ridley to a long suspension following his disappointing year last year. They brought in Drake London...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Week 8 Takeaways
The Minnesota Vikings came off their bye week picking up where they left off in week six, beating the Arizona Cardinals ( 3-5) 34-26. The Vikings are now 6-1 for the first time to start a season since 2009. Minnesota ran the ball well, racking up 173 yards and three touchdowns and Za’Darius Smith embraced his inner Jared Allen tallying three sacks as the Vikings welcomed the legend into their Ring of Honor. With that let’s take a look at my Minnesota Vikings week 8 takeaways.
NFL trade deadline blog: Dolphins reel in Bradley Chubb; Falcons ship Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports reacted to all the major trades Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline in our live blog. See all the major moves here.
Yardbarker
Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals couldn't quite get the job done in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the same old song and dance for Kyler Murray and company, failing to get anything going offensively until the second half. Sunday was the 13th game in a row where Arizona didn't score an opening drive TD, the longest such streak in the league.
CBS Sports
Ranking 2022 NFL rookie head coaches: Giants' Brian Daboll, Vikings' Kevin O'Connell headline first-time hires
We're about halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and first-year head coaches have been responsible for some of the biggest storylines to date. Between Nathaniel Hackett's wayward team-up with Russell Wilson to Brian Daboll's surprise rejuvenation of the Giants, the newcomers on the sidelines could end up shaping the playoff picture as well.
UC Guard Dylan O'Quinn Discusses UCF Loss, Switching Positions, Navy Adjustments
The Bearcats' leader is ready to clean up the blocking problems from last weekend.
Comments / 0