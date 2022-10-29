ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Refs almost cost the Atlanta Falcons another game

We all know what happened late in the game when the Atlanta Falcons traveled to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Grady Jarrett had a routine sack on Tom Brady that would have forced the Buccaneers to punt as they were up by six points, but instead referee Jerome Boger threw an inexplicable flag for roughing the passer — it was simply one of the worst flags in NFL history.
Minnesota Vikings Week 8 Takeaways

The Minnesota Vikings came off their bye week picking up where they left off in week six, beating the Arizona Cardinals ( 3-5) 34-26. The Vikings are now 6-1 for the first time to start a season since 2009. Minnesota ran the ball well, racking up 173 yards and three touchdowns and Za’Darius Smith embraced his inner Jared Allen tallying three sacks as the Vikings welcomed the legend into their Ring of Honor. With that let’s take a look at my Minnesota Vikings week 8 takeaways.
Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals couldn't quite get the job done in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the same old song and dance for Kyler Murray and company, failing to get anything going offensively until the second half. Sunday was the 13th game in a row where Arizona didn't score an opening drive TD, the longest such streak in the league.

