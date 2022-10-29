Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC
Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC
Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home
Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
BBC
Arrest after stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn stopped on M69 motorway
A man has been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce car believed to be worth more than £200,000 was stopped by police on a motorway. Leicestershire Police said the Rolls-Royce Dawn was reported stolen from the London Road area of Leicester last month. The vehicle was identified on the M69...
BBC
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
BBC
Finn Barker: Danger driver laughed at speeding footage, say police
A driver who laughed when shown footage of himself speeding and using the wrong side of roads in the Yorkshire Dales has appeared in court. Police said Finn Thomas Barker, 21, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, laughed at his "Stig-like manoeuvres", a reference to the BBC TV show Top Gear. He...
BBC
Man, 21, attacked after car crash at playpark in Johnstone
A 21-year-old man has been seriously hurt in an attack after two cars crashed at a playpark in Renfrewshire. Police said a "disturbance" broke out in Elm Drive, Johnstone, involving a number of people from both vehicles. Mobile phone footage shared on social media showed the cars crashed into a...
BBC
Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush
The first call to police from Itaewon came at 18:34 local time - several hours before the deadly crush took place. The caller to South Korea's 112 emergency number said they were on the main street to Itaewon and an alley next to the Hamilton hotel was becoming dangerously crowded.
BBC
Man and girl held over Chinese restaurant assault
Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted in the doorway of a Chinese restaurant in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, just before 23:00 BST on Saturday after a report of a disturbance between two groups. The man was taken to hospital after...
BBC
Norton drug-driver left teens trapped in crash wreckage
A drug-driver who crashed a car then ran from the scene leaving his injured teenage passengers trapped in the wreckage has been jailed for 12 months. Jordan Hobson, 27, of Riverside View, Norton, was driving without a licence or insurance when he crashed on Scarborough Road in the town in June.
BBC
Police boss apologises to murdered woman's family
A police force's most senior officer has apologised to the family of a woman who was murdered by her former partner. Kerry Power, 36, was strangled by David Wilder in Plymouth in 2013. On the night she died she called 999, but did not speak and so the call was...
BBC
Lightwater: One dead and another injured after bridge crash
A woman has died and another was left seriously injured after the car they were in hit a bridge. A Ford Fiesta Zetec crashed in the early hours of Tuesday on the A322 near Broadway Road in Lightwater. The driver, a woman aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at...
BBC
Yolanda Saldana Feliz: Body of man sought by murder detectives found
The body of a man wanted by police in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in east London has been found. A murder investigation was launched after Yolanda Saldana Feliz, 53, was killed at a property in Windmill Lane, Stratford, on 23 October. The Met had been urgently...
BBC
Fifteen taken to hospital after 11-car crash on M42
Fifteen people were taken to hospital after a crash involving 11 vehicles in Warwickshire. It happened on the southbound carriageway of the M42 between junctions 11 and 10 near Tamworth on Sunday shortly before 17:30 GMT. Motorist Richard Francis tweeted his "casual evening drive" had turned to "absolute carnage in...
BBC
Riot police called as youths rampage in Dundee
Riot police were called in after a group of youths blocked roads in Dundee with bonfires and hurled fireworks in the street. The disorder began on Beauly Square in the Kirkton area at about 17:30 on Monday and continued for several hours. Drivers were forced to turn back from the...
BBC
Safety call after Kishorn quarry worker crushed death
A worker's death at a Highland quarry has prompted a sheriff to call for an industry-wide alert on the safe use of quarrying equipment. Pawel Kocik was working on a stone crusher when he was accidently struck by the arm of an excavator. Sheriff Gary Aitken said the Health and...
BBC
Eastleigh: Man and woman unconscious after attack
Two have been arrested over an attack that left a man and woman unconscious with serious injuries. At 02:23 BST on Sunday, police were called to Leigh Road in Eastleigh following reports of a group of people being assaulted. The hurt pair, in their 20s, were taken to hospital, where...
BBC
Trio jailed over £3m cocaine-running plot
Three men have been jailed for their part in running drugs and cash between London, the Midlands and west England. Tekla Selassie, 20, Adil Riaz, 31, and Tobias Slender, 44, were investigated under Operation Venetic - a UK-wide crackdown on organised crime. The three men helped Bath-based drug dealer Romaine...
Comments / 0