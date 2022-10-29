ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Agawam Police respond to Rt. 57 rotary for tractor trailer crash

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to the Route 57 rotary Tuesday afternoon after a tractor trailer crashed into a guardrail. According to Agawam Police, rotary traffic had been redirected to Route 57 westbound while crews worked to clear the disabled tractor trailer from the scene. Traffic diversions were...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 dead in crash along Beech Hill Road in Blandford

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash in Blandford. Mass. State Police said troopers from the Russell barracks were called to Beech Hill Road around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of an SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Woodford, VT, lost control...
BLANDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Traffic delayed following car fire on I-91 North in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has a traffic alert for people driving on I-91 Northbound. Officials are responding to a car fire in the area of I-391 in Chicopee. Traffic is moving very slow from exits 1 through 7 on the northbound side. There are also delays on...
CHICOPEE, MA
Eyewitness News

Mattress flies off vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon

Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
VERNON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. The man accused of hitting and killing the victim appeared in court Monday morning after turning himself in. On Thursday night, police were dispatched to the scene of 102...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash

Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire at Wilbraham nursing home

Getting Answers: does our soul survive bodily death?. Scientists and experts point to evidence that death is not the end and that our soul lives on connecting with loved ones who have passed on. Updated: 22 hours ago. Corona Street fire in Springfield damages multiple garages. United Way of Pioneer...
WILBRAHAM, MA
Eyewitness News

School van involved in crash in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m. State Police said that at least...
SOMERS, CT
westernmassnews.com

1 arrested following Chicopee traffic stop

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested a man following an overnight traffic stop and struggle in Chicopee. According to Chicopee Police, 37-year-old Fernando Rivera was arrested after officers stopped a U-Haul truck he was operating on East Street. During the stop, investigators said that Rivera allegedly became confrontational with officers.
CHICOPEE, MA
franklincountynow.com

“T-bone” Accident In Orange, Both Drivers Injured

(Orange, MA) Two vehicles collided in Orange this weekend leaving an occupant trapped. While attempting to cross from West Myrtle Street onto South Main Street, they collided with another vehicle. One of the cars flipped over onto its side, leaving the occupant trapped inside. Orange Fire Department and two ambulances responded to the accident. The occupant was quickly freed from the vehicle. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
ORANGE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy