Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Find Your Community at This New Climate Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Car crushed under tractor-trailer in Chicopee crash on Burnett Rd. Tuesday
The entire front half of a car became mangled underneath a tractor-trailer during a crash in Chicopee early Tuesday morning, according to the Chicopee Police Department. A Chicopee Police spokesperson said there were no reported injuries from the crash. Speed was also not a factor in the collision. At around...
westernmassnews.com
Agawam Police respond to Rt. 57 rotary for tractor trailer crash
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to the Route 57 rotary Tuesday afternoon after a tractor trailer crashed into a guardrail. According to Agawam Police, rotary traffic had been redirected to Route 57 westbound while crews worked to clear the disabled tractor trailer from the scene. Traffic diversions were...
westernmassnews.com
Granville crews respond to Old Westfield Rd after rollover crash breaks utility pole
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Granville responded to Old Westfield Road Tuesday evening for reports of a rollover accident. According to Granville Police, the crash resulted in a broken utility pole. Officials said that Eversource is evaluating the damage to the pole and will notify police if road closures...
westernmassnews.com
1 dead in crash along Beech Hill Road in Blandford
BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash in Blandford. Mass. State Police said troopers from the Russell barracks were called to Beech Hill Road around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of an SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Woodford, VT, lost control...
westernmassnews.com
Traffic delayed following car fire on I-91 North in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has a traffic alert for people driving on I-91 Northbound. Officials are responding to a car fire in the area of I-391 in Chicopee. Traffic is moving very slow from exits 1 through 7 on the northbound side. There are also delays on...
Woman dead after car hits tree, drops 30 feet into ditch in Blandford
A Vermont woman has died in a car crash Tuesday morning in Blandford.
Vermont driver killed in Blandford crash; SUV goes off Beech Hill Road, down 30-foot embankment
BLANDFORD — A 40-year-old woman from Woodford, Vermont, died Tuesday morning after her SUV struck a tree on Beech Hill Road and then went down a 30-foot ditch, police said. The driver, whose name is not being disclosed pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
Eyewitness News
Mattress flies off vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
Gunshots between side-by-side cars on W. Springfield highway injure 1, police say
An individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a Sunday afternoon shooting on a West Springfield highway, according to a West Springfield Police Department spokesperson. On Sunday at around 5:20 p.m., West Springfield dispatch received a call from a witness reporting a shooting on Route 5 northbound. While traveling south on Route...
Bicyclist identified in deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow
A Springfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow Thursday.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon
Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. The man accused of hitting and killing the victim appeared in court Monday morning after turning himself in. On Thursday night, police were dispatched to the scene of 102...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
Driver, Passenger Seriously Injured After SUV Strikes Rock Wall In Harwinton
Two men suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Litchfield County on Route 8 in Harwinton at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Nissan Rogue was traveling south in the right lane of two near the Exit...
Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash
Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire at Wilbraham nursing home
Getting Answers: does our soul survive bodily death?. Scientists and experts point to evidence that death is not the end and that our soul lives on connecting with loved ones who have passed on. Updated: 22 hours ago. Corona Street fire in Springfield damages multiple garages. United Way of Pioneer...
Eyewitness News
School van involved in crash in Somers
SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m. State Police said that at least...
westernmassnews.com
1 arrested following Chicopee traffic stop
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested a man following an overnight traffic stop and struggle in Chicopee. According to Chicopee Police, 37-year-old Fernando Rivera was arrested after officers stopped a U-Haul truck he was operating on East Street. During the stop, investigators said that Rivera allegedly became confrontational with officers.
franklincountynow.com
“T-bone” Accident In Orange, Both Drivers Injured
(Orange, MA) Two vehicles collided in Orange this weekend leaving an occupant trapped. While attempting to cross from West Myrtle Street onto South Main Street, they collided with another vehicle. One of the cars flipped over onto its side, leaving the occupant trapped inside. Orange Fire Department and two ambulances responded to the accident. The occupant was quickly freed from the vehicle. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3