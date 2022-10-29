ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Here's what you need to know to vote early in New York, New Jersey in 2022 election

ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlEtx_0irIB1Qh00

Early voting for the general election began Saturday in New York and New Jersey. Here's what you need to know.

Election Day is November 8.

New York early voting information

All registered voters are eligible to cast their ballot early through November 6.

How can I check my voter registration status in New York?

Voters can check their registration status at the Board of Elections website .

Where can I vote early in New York?

To find when and where you can vote early, check your County Board of Elections website .

New York voters can call 1-800-367-8683 with any other questions.

New Jersey early voting information

All registered voters are eligible to cast their ballot early through November 6.

How can I check my voter registration status in New Jersey?

Voters can check their registration status at the Division of Elections website
.

Where can I vote early in New Jersey?

You can cast your ballot at any of your county's designated in-person early voting locations which can be found here .

New Jersey voters can call 1-877-658-6837 with any other questions.

RELATED | In their own words: Hochul, Zeldin on the top issues on 'Up Close'

On this episode of "Up Close," Gov. Kathy Hochul and challenger Lee Zeldin make their case for why they should be elected governor of New York.

----------

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ candidate has the best political commercial ever (Opinion)

This is the time of year when we're inundated with scathing political commercials. Each candidate hires people to point out the mistakes of their opponent for 30 to 60 seconds as dramatically as possible, then tags their endorsement at the end because they are required to do so by law.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hudson Valley Post

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
PhillyBite

What is New Jersey State Bird?

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
IOWA STATE
Lite 98.7

New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws

With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
New Jersey 101.5

Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore

As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
NEW JERSEY STATE
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Why Kathy Hochul will win

Recent polls have shown a tightening race for governor of New York, shocking political pundits and providing a surge of energy to Republican voters with over a week to go before the election. But for those of us who have worked in politics and campaigns for a long time, a...
TEXAS STATE
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
New Jersey Globe

Day 1 of early voting in N.J. sees 26,658 votes cast in-person

In the first day of early voting, 26,658 New Jerseyans cast their ballots on Saturday, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an Associated Press election researcher. That represents about four-tenths of one percent of all registered voters in New Jersey. That represents a 39% increase over the 19,192 votes...
NEW JERSEY STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter

The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
NEW JERSEY STATE
