Pennsylvania State

Donald Trump's Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack Sparks Anger

By Giulia Carbonaro
 3 days ago

Donald Trump's silence on the attack suffered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi in the couple's home on Friday has sparked anger from many online as the former president has yet to come forward with any type of statement about the incident.

While bipartisan condemnation of the attack has poured in from politicians, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump has not mentioned the incident, despite posting several times on his Truth Social account since news of the attack against the House Speaker's husband broke through. Newsweek has contacted Trump's team for comment.

"The Document Hoax Case I thought was over based on the fact that the documents were declassified, but more importantly based on the history of past Presidents and the way they were treated. The Clinton "Socks Case" is conclusive, the Presidential Record Act is great & easy to understand, & my Fourth Amendment Rights were violated with the Raid on Mar-a-Lago!" Trump wrote on Friday instead, referring to the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents after leaving office.

Meanwhile, many on social media were outraged that Trump didn't comment about Paul Pelosi, considering the role the ex-president has been found to have played in last year's Capitol riot when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Before the insurrection, Trump told the crowd during a rally: "We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTAwq_0irIAxzb00
Above, former President Donald Trump's (right) silence over the attack against Paul Pelosi (left) has sparked anger on social media. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"Donald Trump has been spreading The Big Lie for 2 years. The violent assault on Paul Pelosi and the attempt to murder Speaker Pelosi is directly related to that Lie. Donald Trump is 100% responsible for this and Jan.6. He must be indicted and never be allowed to hold office," wrote filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner on Twitter.

"Most Republicans seem unable or unwilling to condemn the attack on Paul Pelosi. Their silence should be remembered. Including Trump's," wrote MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin.

"Trump could come out & clearly condemn the attack on Paul Pelosi. He could say political violence is unacceptable. If would be a great thing for our country if he did that. But he likely won't, any more that he tamped down on 1-6 violence when he thought it might still help him," wrote journalist Joyce Alene.

New York Times best-selling author Miles Taylor accused Trump of being ultimately "responsible for the assassination attempt on House Speaker Pelosi & her husband."

Paul Pelosi is currently recovering in the hospital, after undergoing brain surgery for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hand from an assault by 42-year-old David DePape who repeatedly beat him with a hammer after breaking into the couple's San Francisco home.

According to reports, the assailant entered the home shouting and asking "Where is Nancy?" and told police he was waiting for the House Speaker to come home. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington D.C. at the time of the attack.

DePape was arrested by officers on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary, and remained in the hospital late Friday, according to police. Paul Pelosi's doctor expects the 82-year-old to make a full recovery.

The attack was condemned by President Biden as "despicable."

"There's too much violence, political violence. Too much hatred. Too much vitriol," Biden said Friday night at a Democratic rally in Pennsylvania. "What makes us think it's not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough."

In a speech in Atlanta, former President Barack Obama blamed the current divisions in politics for creating a toxic environment that creates the conditions for this kind of attack.

"The politics, where some in office or who aspire to office, work to stir up division, to make folks as angry and as afraid of one another for their own advantage and all of this has been amped up, hyped up 24/7 on social media, on platforms that often times find controversy and conflict more profitable than telling the truth," Obama said Friday night.

Condemnation came from the ranks of the GOP too.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, tweeted that he was "horrified and disgusted" by the assault.

Pence also condemned the violent attack on Twitter.

"This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery. There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he wrote.

Comments / 2218

Dionysio
3d ago

On e again they prosecute Trump for what he didn’t say, what he didn’t do as if that is meaningful. What a joke.

Reply(279)
626
Bart Jackson
3d ago

You mean Trump is silent just like Nancy wouldn't say anything about the threat on Cavanaugh's life? Two wrongs don't make a right. The two tiered justice system has got to stop.

Reply(116)
390
vonvoghoul
3d ago

The only people that are upset with Trump are the same people that are ALWAYS upset with Trump. If you don't like Trump, don't vote for him. We'll just have to see what happens.

Reply(101)
296
