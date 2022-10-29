ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs RB Ronald Jones Tweets That He Wants to Be Released

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

The former Buccaneers running back seems unhappy with his role in the offense.

Chiefs running back Ronald Jones has yet to play in a game this season, and it appears that is not sitting well with him. The veteran running back took to Twitter to express his desire for the team to cut him and make him a free agent.

“Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” he tweeted .

Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Chiefs in the offseason, has spent the entire season fourth on the running back depth chart behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isaiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. As a result, Jones has been a healthy inactive for every game this year.

Additionally, Kansas City recently traded for another offensive weapon in Kadarius Toney, making it even less likely for Jones to find a role in the offense.

The former USC running back spent the first four years of his career with the Buccaneers, where he was a key member of the team’s backfield. His best season was in 2020, when he totaled 978 rushing yards and four touchdowns for Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl-winning team.

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report .

