Geno Smith and the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks take on quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants during NFL Week 8. Seattle is playing its only home game in a five-week span. All six of the Giants’ wins have been decided by eight points or fewer. This NFC matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO