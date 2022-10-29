Read full article on original website
Related
The Oregonian
Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/30/2022)
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins visit Jared Goff and the hapless Detroit Lions in NFL Week 8. Detroit, which has been outscored 53-6 in its past two games, has won three games in a row against Miami. This interconference tilt kicks off on Sunday, October 30 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
The Oregonian
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will return from having four days off to host Memphis Wednesday night at the Moda Center. That time away gave Damian Lillard and Josh Hart extra recovery time while not missing games. Lillard, who suffered a calf strain during Wednesday’s loss to Miami, however, won’t return against the Grizzlies (4-3).
The Oregonian
Pac-12 places 5 teams in initial CFP rankings, and it’s been years since we could say that
The Pac-12′s on-field improvement resonated with the most important observers in college sports. The conference placed five teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of 2022, which were revealed Tuesday afternoon on ESPN.
The Oregonian
FanDuel promo code for SNF: $1,000 no sweat first bet for Packers vs. Bills
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Sunday Week 8 closes the day with a matchup of MVP-caliber quarterbacks, as the Green Bay Packers play the Buffalo Bills. You...
The Oregonian
DraftKings promo code for Monday Night Football: Bet $5 get $200 for Bengals vs. Browns
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 8 of the NFL season wraps up with Monday Night Football as the Bengals clash with the Browns. And a DraftKings promo...
The Oregonian
Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II remains on the mend; no ‘target date’ for his return
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II said Tuesday that he didn’t have a timeline for his return from the core muscle surgery he underwent during the summer. “We don’t know what the target date is, but every day just chop it down and get back in and see when I feel ready,” Payton told reporters.
The Oregonian
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups compares rookie Shaedon Sharpe to Brandon Roy and Vince Carter
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has issued some lofty praise for rookie Shaedon Sharpe. Following Tuesday’s practice, Billups was asked to compare the 19-year-old rookie to players he faced during his 17-year NBA career that spanned from 1997 to 2014. The names that escaped Billups’ lips: Former Blazers...
The Oregonian
What TV channel is Seahawks vs Giants today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Seattle vs New York Giants online (10/30/2022)
Geno Smith and the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks take on quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants during NFL Week 8. Seattle is playing its only home game in a five-week span. All six of the Giants’ wins have been decided by eight points or fewer. This NFC matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
The Oregonian
Portland Trail Blazers’ hot start fueled by improved defense, but there’s room to grow
The Portland Trail Blazers’ preseason defense proved about as effective as using a colander as an umbrella. It was extraordinarily leaky. But while many in Rip City panicked, and some prognosticators predicted doom, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups remained optimistic that the defense he was hired to repair would right itself by the regular season.
The Oregonian
Pac-12 survival: The Big 12′s media deal adds element of uncertainty that should not be ignored
The news broke Sunday before dawn on the West Coast, straight from the Southern Plains: Moving swiftly and strategically, the Big 12 locked in a media rights contract with ESPN and Fox reportedly worth $2.3 billion over six years. Across the Pac-12 footprint, the development generated interest, not alarm as...
Comments / 0