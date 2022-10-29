Read full article on original website
Can An Ultimate Tony Stark Be Found Anywhere In The Multiverse? Previewing’Avengers Forever’ #10
ANT IN A BOTTLE! The pillars are in place. The most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse have been assembled. All but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who’s available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem.
Doom Comes Calling In ‘She-Hulk’ #7 Preview
After the earthquake that was SHE-HULK #6, She-Hulk knows she has some work to do and a humdinger of a mystery to solve. You will not be able to predict what she finds.
The Skrulls Are Back, Just Not Quite Yet: ‘Secret Invasion’ #1 Preview
THE SKRULLS ARE BACK…in a giant-sized issue kicking off an all-new five-part miniseries! When Maria Hill detects the merest HINT of Skrulls, she acts quickly to put her defensive plans into action. And when Nick Fury is sent to investigate a Skrull sighting in Iowa, he finds the LAST thing he was expecting! Our pale blue dot is in their sights, and this time, Earth’s old defenses won’t work… Find out who you REALLY trust: The invasion begins NOW.
Advance Review: The Bluntman Returns In `Quick Stops’ #1
Kevin Smith fans will love this book. Comic book fans will love this book. Batman fans will love this book. So what are you waiting for???. In his latest comic book series Quick Stops, Kevin Smith artfully blends his love of comic books, New Jersey, his own movies and, of course, weed, into a unique story.
Man-Bat Gets The Best Of Robin In ‘Batman: Knightwatch’ #3 Preview
Mad Hatter has hats from Penguin, Riddler, Clock King, and Scarecrow, but his collection isn’t complete without the “Bat Hat,” a.k.a. Batman’s cowl. Batman: Knightwatch #3 is out Tuesday 1st November from DC Comics.
Mommy’s Little Monster: Previewing ‘Hulk’ #10
“HULK PLANET” PART TWO! Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise—an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can’t shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn’t being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there’s the matter of the planet’s “welcoming committee”…
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Star In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is grabbing another comic book credit. Deadline reports the actor will star in Marvel Studios and Disney+’s Wonder Man series. Created by Don Heck, Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the character started out as an Avengers foe before eventually joining the team over 20 years later. Growing up the ne’er-do-well son of a rich industrialist, he eventually agrees to be a plant within the Avengers on the behalf of Baron Zemo and his Masters of Evil. He ultimately decides not to sell out the heroes and pays for it with his life. But that wouldn’t be the end as Hank Pym managed to save his brain, after a fashion, and rejoins it to the body after many years, weird conflicts, and being used as the basis for Vision’s brain. He subsequently rejoined the Avengers and other iterations of the team across the decades. Somehow, he also found time to become an actor.
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Discusses Their Season Pass, Adding New Characters And Missions
Developer Firaxis and publisher 2K Games have finally started talking about the Season Pass for their upcoming game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new season pass will offer four new characters, including Venom, Deadpool, Storm, and Morbius, the Living Vampire. New characters aren’t the only thing coming to the game...
Previewing DC Comics’ ‘Sword Of Azrael’ #8
“Azrael comes face-to-face with his most startling foe yet—an undying hierophant who feeds on the hearts of the innocent and molten lava. He dwells hundreds of feet below the Earth’s surface, hidden away from prying eyes. He is the first son of St. Dumas and his is a most divine purpose”
Artist Tula Lotay Covers BOOM! Studios’ ‘Damn Them All’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at illustrator Tula Lotay’s variant covers of Damn Them All. Charlie Adlard and writer Simon Spurrier, colorist Sofie Dodgson, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘Dora, a detective traumatized by the same recent supernatural events as Ellie, is suspicious of the untimely death of...
Marvel’s No-Prize Returns… As Variant Covers
They’ll turn anything into a variant these days, and this one is for anyone who remembers the golden age of silly Marvel gimmicks. Coming up in February 2023, three titles will see variant covers featuring the greatest prize in comics. For those of you who don’t remember the No-Prize, it would given to readers who wrote in with the most creative solutions that would turn continuity errors, art mistakes and plain old goof ups into plot points. Winners would soon receive an empty envelope on Marvel letterhead, congratulating them for winning a No-Prize!
Previewing ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing’ #2
Backup: Matthew Rosenberg, Francesco Francavilla, Troy Peteri. “Have you ever wondered if you’re the best version of you? What if the best version of you was on national television committing shocking acts of atrocity that could only be perpetrated by a mind as bent and broken as…The Joker’s? The Clown Prince of Crime is about to find out a shocking new truth…”
School Of Hard Knocks: Reviewing ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ #1
‘Strange Academy: Finals’ keeps all the magical emotional energy from its predecessor, adding a whole new crop of issues for the divided student body as past actions are beginning to have even more dire consequences. This is a series that captures youthful voices so well and has carved its own space into an under-explored portion of the Marvel Universe, presenting a colorfully gorgeous ever-expanding story month after month. This is the magical youth series that everyone should be reading.
Trouble In Time: Previewing ‘Savage Avengers’ #7
BEWARE ULTRON 2099! Trapped in a futuristic war zone ruled by the iron fist of Ultron, Jake Gallows and the Savage Avengers must embark on a high-stakes jailbreak to free the one man who could possibly bring them home. Can our time-lost heroes survive the dangers of this bold new 2099, or will this Deathlok apocalypse prove to be the Savage Avengers’ end?
Advance Review: Launching A New Story Arc In `Blood Stained Teeth’ #6
The second story arc drives this sometimes-tired series in an exciting new direction. Moving away from a “vampire of the month” format, the new storyline gives some interesting backstory told with strong art and colors. Overall. 8.5/10. Beverly Phelps is a desperate woman. And desperate people do desperate...
Titan Comics Reveals More Details Around ‘Conan The Barbarian’ Ongoing
Titan Comics and entertainment studio Heroic Signatures have revealed a few more details about their new co-publishing venture for Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian. The brand-new Conan the Barbarian ongoing comic will be written by long-time Conan fan and comic book writer Jim Zub (Thunderbolts, Uncanny Avengers), and feature art by Roberto De La Torre (King-Size Conan, Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D) and colourist José Villarrubia (Promethea, Sweet Tooth, Cuba: My Revolution).
Review: ‘AXE: Judgment Day’ #6 Ends With Hope
The X-Men and Eternals may have found peace amid the end of the world. AXE: Judgment Day #6 shows there’s only minutes left to save the world. Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schiti, Ivan Fiorelli, Marte Gracia and Clayton Cowles pass judgment as the world comes to an end. The Progenitor...
Preview: Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Count Crowley– Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter’ #4
Dark Horse COmics has revealed a preview of Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #4, dropping Wednesday from writer David Dastmalchian, artist Lukas Ketner, letterer Frank Cvetkovic, and colorist Lauren Affe. ‘The only thing harder for Jerri Bartman than learning how to get through her day without a drink is...
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
Art by: Georges Jeanty, Dexter Vines, Rachelle Rosenberg. CHAPTER 5: THE GUNSLINGER – On a familiar desert planet, the Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head. Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #28. Written by: Ethan Sacks. Art by: Paolo Villanelli, Arif Prianto. PARTY’S OVER AT...
The Avengers, Defeated At The Hand Of Terrorists In ‘Black Panther’ #11 Preview
THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ARC—”ALL THIS AND THE WORLD TOO”! When global communications are shut down by an unknown militant force, the Avengers are called to stop them. But armed with powerful vibranium weapons and eerie knowledge on how to take down the Avengers one by one, this new squadron has T’Challa especially worried. And the reveal of who is leading them threatens to shatter everything T’Challa has come to understand and trust!
