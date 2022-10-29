Career fair held Saturday in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is partnering with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Muskogee VA Regional Office, and Work Force Oklahoma to bring the Federal Career Development Fair, the Muskogee VA announced.
The event will be held on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center, located at 300 W. Martin Luther King St. in Muskogee, Okla.
- Learn how to apply for a government job
- Get resume assistance
- Refine your interview skills
- Talk to career professionals and get essential career advice
- Get tips on dressing for interviews and in the workplace
- Learn professional etiquette
- Learn how to upload your resume on a government website
Register today at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/federal-career-development-fair-tickets-404290482717
For the event, please bring a laptop, electronic notebook/pad, with digital resume if possible.
©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Comments / 0