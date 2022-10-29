Career fair held Saturday in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is partnering with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Muskogee VA Regional Office, and Work Force Oklahoma to bring the Federal Career Development Fair, the Muskogee VA announced.

The event will be held on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center, located at 300 W. Martin Luther King St. in Muskogee, Okla.

Learn how to apply for a government job

Get resume assistance

Refine your interview skills

Talk to career professionals and get essential career advice

Get tips on dressing for interviews and in the workplace

Learn professional etiquette

Learn how to upload your resume on a government website

Register today at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/federal-career-development-fair-tickets-404290482717

For the event, please bring a laptop, electronic notebook/pad, with digital resume if possible.

