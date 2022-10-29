Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man's Face: REPORTS
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
Cargo train hits, kills Portage man in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Portage man was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a cargo train in Crawfordsville. Just after 4:30 p.m., a cargo train was traveling northbound, past the intersection of U.S. 136, and was near the Amtrak station. That’s just east of Lafayette Road. The...
3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Indiana man dead after car hits tree, catches on fire
HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
Man gets 95 years in stabbing death of NE Indiana woman, 82
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing an 82-year-old woman after breaking into her northeastern Indiana home has been sentenced to 95 years in prison. A Steuben County judge sentenced 30-year-old Matthew R. Hoover of Yorktown after he pleaded guilty to murder and burglary while armed with a deadly weapon in Wilma Ball’s killing. Prosecutors said Hoover broke into Ball’s home near Lake James in Steuben County in June 2021 and killed her. The Herald Republican reports Hoover was sentenced last week to 65 years for his murder conviction and 30 years for his burglary conviction.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in I-465 crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died and two other people were hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon. Dispatchers first started receiving calls about a serious two-vehicle crash on I-465 north, just north of the I-65 interchange, around 11:12 a.m. First...
Greenfield crash blocks I-70 eastbound lane
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The right lane is expected to be blocked for the next hour after a crash on I-70 eastbound in Greenfield. The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-70 from 400 West to Mohawk Road. No further information has been provided at this time.
ISP: Traffic stop in Anderson leads to discovery of drugs, gun
ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a traffic stop Sunday evening ended with the arrest of an Anderson man on multiple charges and the recovery of a gun that had been reported stolen. In a press release, ISP said Trooper Michael Garcia was on patrol in Anderson when...
Man arrested in double shooting that killed 1; IMPD says suspect was also shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28. IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m. […]
2 17-year-old boys arrested in connection to Bloomington stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to a Saturday stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, Bloomington Police Department tells News 8. Officers were called just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of North Dunn Street. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old...
2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
Wanted man arrested for drugs on Central Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A wanted man was busted by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on several drug-related charges after he was seen on a moped on Friday. Officers observed Shawn R. Davis, 56, of Westfield, sitting on a moped in the 1700 block of Central Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
1 of 2 men charged in deadly 2021 Brownsburg shooting found guilty of murder
One of the two men accused in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Avon man during a robbery has been found guilty of all charges against him.
Traffic stop leads to arrest, recovery of stolen handgun, drug dealing charges in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A trooper with the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest of a man in Anderson Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Robert Hill, 29, from Anderson was driving a tan 1999 Cadillac...
Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums. According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near […]
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
