Greenfield, IN

FOX59

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Cargo train hits, kills Portage man in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Portage man was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a cargo train in Crawfordsville. Just after 4:30 p.m., a cargo train was traveling northbound, past the intersection of U.S. 136, and was near the Amtrak station. That’s just east of Lafayette Road. The...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana man dead after car hits tree, catches on fire

HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Man gets 95 years in stabbing death of NE Indiana woman, 82

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing an 82-year-old woman after breaking into her northeastern Indiana home has been sentenced to 95 years in prison. A Steuben County judge sentenced 30-year-old Matthew R. Hoover of Yorktown after he pleaded guilty to murder and burglary while armed with a deadly weapon in Wilma Ball’s killing. Prosecutors said Hoover broke into Ball’s home near Lake James in Steuben County in June 2021 and killed her. The Herald Republican reports Hoover was sentenced last week to 65 years for his murder conviction and 30 years for his burglary conviction.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died and two other people were hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon. Dispatchers first started receiving calls about a serious two-vehicle crash on I-465 north, just north of the I-65 interchange, around 11:12 a.m. First...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Greenfield crash blocks I-70 eastbound lane

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The right lane is expected to be blocked for the next hour after a crash on I-70 eastbound in Greenfield. The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-70 from 400 West to Mohawk Road. No further information has been provided at this time.
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

2 17-year-old boys arrested in connection to Bloomington stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to a Saturday stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, Bloomington Police Department tells News 8. Officers were called just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of North Dunn Street. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Wanted man arrested for drugs on Central Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A wanted man was busted by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on several drug-related charges after he was seen on a moped on Friday. Officers observed Shawn R. Davis, 56, of Westfield, sitting on a moped in the 1700 block of Central Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums. According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near […]
CARMEL, IN

