ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing an 82-year-old woman after breaking into her northeastern Indiana home has been sentenced to 95 years in prison. A Steuben County judge sentenced 30-year-old Matthew R. Hoover of Yorktown after he pleaded guilty to murder and burglary while armed with a deadly weapon in Wilma Ball’s killing. Prosecutors said Hoover broke into Ball’s home near Lake James in Steuben County in June 2021 and killed her. The Herald Republican reports Hoover was sentenced last week to 65 years for his murder conviction and 30 years for his burglary conviction.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO