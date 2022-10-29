ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

brproud.com

Eight arrested in drug bust near East Baton Rouge school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple suspects for a drug trafficking operation near a local elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to EBRSO, the Narcotics division performed an investigation after agents received anonymous complaints about Donald Lacour, 35, and...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report […]
GALLIANO, LA
fox8live.com

WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO busts alleged meth and fentanyl dealers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On the first day of October, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about two people who might be dealing fentanyl and crystal meth. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kayla Poche, 29, of Baton Rouge and William Chisholm,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Authorities warn of scammers posing as BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent scam circulating the Baton Rouge area involves fraudsters posing as officers over the phone. An online post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers said the Baton Rouge Police Department is aware of a phone scam where someone claiming to be an officer asks victims to send money to stop the issuance of an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gonzales arson investigation underway; Vehicle spotted leaving scene

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating an arson that took place on Oct. 23. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that appears to be a silver 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord with black rims, going to and away from the crime scene.
GONZALES, LA
fox8live.com

2 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued arrest warrants for two men accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend. The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street to a crowd of spectators on Sun., Oct. 30 around 6:50 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge landmarks lighting up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness on Nov. 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several Baton Rouge buildings will be lighting up teal on Nov. 3 for Alzheimer’s awareness. Over 800 buildings and landmarks are participating worldwide, according to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA). There are over 6.2 million Americans, including 92,000 Louisiana residents, with Alzheimer’s disease, AFA said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Infant’s death under investigation by Baton Rouge police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an infant died on Halloween. Police said an investigation into a male child’s death was launched on Monday, Oct. 31 after officers responded to a local hospital. No further details were released. The East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’
WALKER, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot near Walmart in Harvey

There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
HARVEY, LA
wbrz.com

Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day. The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

