brproud.com
Eight arrested in drug bust near East Baton Rouge school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple suspects for a drug trafficking operation near a local elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to EBRSO, the Narcotics division performed an investigation after agents received anonymous complaints about Donald Lacour, 35, and...
MyArkLaMiss
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report […]
brproud.com
Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish on Oct. 22 were cited by agents. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the three men as Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs, Van V. Nghien, 50, of Baton Rouge, and Lu V. Do, 68, of Baton Rouge.
fox8live.com
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
KLFY News 10
Carencro Police find marijuana, AK-47 and pistols after traffic stop
Carencro Police Department arrested three men after finding multiple illegal possessions in a vehicle.
brproud.com
EBRSO busts alleged meth and fentanyl dealers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On the first day of October, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about two people who might be dealing fentanyl and crystal meth. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kayla Poche, 29, of Baton Rouge and William Chisholm,...
brproud.com
As pedestrian deaths trend high, Louisiana leaders encourage safe practices for Halloween
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Police officers are urging locals to be safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween, they say the number of people getting hit by cars is still pretty high. “Last year across Louisiana, 185 pedestrians who were killed,” said Louisiana Highway Commission Spokesman Mark Lambert. That’s 185 too...
brproud.com
Authorities warn of scammers posing as BRPD officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent scam circulating the Baton Rouge area involves fraudsters posing as officers over the phone. An online post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers said the Baton Rouge Police Department is aware of a phone scam where someone claiming to be an officer asks victims to send money to stop the issuance of an arrest warrant.
Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
brproud.com
Three transported after chemical leak closes post office in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department and Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a call about a “suspicious smell” early Monday (October 31) morning, around 6:15 a.m. The unidentified smell came from the post office located at 140 Del Orleans Ave. According to...
Gonzales arson investigation underway; Vehicle spotted leaving scene
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating an arson that took place on Oct. 23. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that appears to be a silver 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord with black rims, going to and away from the crime scene.
brproud.com
Thieves steal $10,000 in roofing shingles from NOLA Habitat for Humanity on Halloween
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A local non-profit organization says it was robbed on Halloween night. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity says a group of thieves stole 270 bundles of new roof shingles, enough to build put on four homes. The shingles were donated and...
fox8live.com
2 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued arrest warrants for two men accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend. The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street to a crowd of spectators on Sun., Oct. 30 around 6:50 p.m.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge landmarks lighting up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness on Nov. 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several Baton Rouge buildings will be lighting up teal on Nov. 3 for Alzheimer’s awareness. Over 800 buildings and landmarks are participating worldwide, according to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA). There are over 6.2 million Americans, including 92,000 Louisiana residents, with Alzheimer’s disease, AFA said.
brproud.com
Infant’s death under investigation by Baton Rouge police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an infant died on Halloween. Police said an investigation into a male child’s death was launched on Monday, Oct. 31 after officers responded to a local hospital. No further details were released. The East Baton...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after one person shot on Halloween night off Highland Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, October 31. The shooting took place in the 200 block of Chatsworth St. Chatsworth St. is located off of Highland Rd. One shooting victim was located at...
3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’
Man shot near Walmart in Harvey
There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
wbrz.com
Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital
DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day. The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
BATON ROUGE- Surveillance video from Tykoboom Hill shows a man inside her home stealing many items including her pet dog. "I never would have thought that my home would have been entered by criminals," Hill said. Hill lives in a quiet neighborhood in Baton Rouge, and has been there for...
