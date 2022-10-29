Read full article on original website
Robin’s retro recipe: Feet loaf & Kool Aid Pickles
Robin is back in the kitchen! She’s up to her old tricks with retro recipes!. Just in time for Halloween, she made Feet Loaf and Kool Aid Pickles. The Feet Loaf recipe comes from Tasty.com and can be viewed here. The Kool Aid Pickles recipe comes from Southern Living...
Best Care Bear costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be tricky finding the best Care Bear costume, especially if you have a favorite character you’re hoping to dress up as. While “Care Bears” remains one of the most popular kids’ shows for many older generations, the show has also continued to release licensed products since its discontinuation - including a handful of exciting Care Bear Halloween costumes for children of all ages.
Don’t send your pumpkins to the landfill
Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don’t have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
These discounted Halloween items are worth buying now to stock up for next year
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While it might be too late to buy costumes and decorations for Halloween 2022, that does not mean you shouldn’t shop for items, such as inflatables and masks, for 2023. In fact, the best time to get the best price on holiday products is late in the season or even after the holiday end. This is because retailers want to get rid of as much inventory as possible to make room for Christmas.
Sarah Jindra might be crowned the champion of Halloween
WGN’s Sarah Jindra copied a special commercial for her Halloween costume this year, with her husband playing ‘Eagleman’ and her son played a big part too. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Best moisturizer for aging skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As we age, our skin requires different needs. Skin that was once oily may become dry or sensitive to specific ingredients, so it’s important to give your skin all the support it needs to stay healthy. From serums to hydrating moisturizers, if you want to keep skin looking and feeling its best, it’s worthwhile to invest in some new products to add to your daily routine.
Best Funko POP! “Friends” toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Funko Pop ‘Friends’ toy is best for you?. The first Funko Pop toys were modeled after Batman characters. As the company grew in popularity, Funko realized smartly that fandom isn’t just related to comic book stories. That’s why the popular company mines all kinds of content for inspiration, including one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.
Simple exercises to strengthen your glutes
Now it’s time to work off some of that Halloween candy. To get you started, fitness expert Joey Thurman stopped by to show us a few at home exercises, check it out.
