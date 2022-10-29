ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

30-Year-Old Ruben Gonzalez Died In Motor Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0irI9MCS00
Nationwide Report

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night.

The officials stated that the crash happened in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

The officials reported that 30-year-old Ruben Gonzalez along with his passenger struck multiple vehicles and ran into a tree.

The officials stated that the passenger was ejected from the vehicle and the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

The officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The passenger suffered critical injuries from the crash.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

No additional information is currently available.

October 29, 2022

Source: KTLA

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed on 110 Freeway in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deadly crash occurred on the transition road to the westbound 10 Freeway around 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man dies in Chatsworth crash

 A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth.The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck.Police believe the driver was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to broadcast reports.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility

Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Pico Rivera

A motorcyclist died after crashing into the pack of a truck in Pico Rivera Sunday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near Rose Hills Road. A SigAlert was issued just before 8;30 p.m., involving four lanes of the freeway, leaving just one open to traffic. According to a witness at the scene, the motorcyclist was one of a number traveling down the freeway when it collided with the back of a Jeep truck. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known. 
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

Several lanes blocked following major crash in Pico Rivera

A major traffic collision in Pico Rivera has forced several lanes to be blocked. Authorities said the accident Sunday unfolded in the area of Paramount Boulevard north Washington Boulevard.As a result, both northbound lanes on Paramount Boulevard from Carron Drive to Haney Street were blocked, as well as the number one southbound lane of Paramount Boulevard. No further details were immediately available. 
PICO RIVERA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Street takeover on busy intersection fueling concerns in Beverly Grove

Only deep skid marks are left behind from that daring street takeover that clogged the busy Beverly Grove intersection early Saturday morning. "It was kind of scary," said resident Bejamim Hugeggi. "Thought we were going to have another night of rage."Hugeggi was on his way home after a night out and almost got caught up in the chaos as tires created huge plumes of smoke and cars got dangerously close to onlookers."It just didn't look normal at 1 a.m. at night," he said. "I wasn't happy that they were racing and doing donuts but I was at least happy they are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy