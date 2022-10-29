30-Year-Old Ruben Gonzalez Died In Motor Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night.
The officials stated that the crash happened in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.
The officials reported that 30-year-old Ruben Gonzalez along with his passenger struck multiple vehicles and ran into a tree.
The officials stated that the passenger was ejected from the vehicle and the driver was trapped in the vehicle.
The officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
The passenger suffered critical injuries from the crash.
It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
No additional information is currently available.
October 29, 2022
Source: KTLA
