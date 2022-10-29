Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg’s Francis NLL Player of the Year
Michigan State University-bound Perrysburg senior forward Adelle Francis is the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year in girls soccer. Francis is joined on the All-NLL first team by senior teammate Ashlyn Brown and Bowling Green senior Macy Ash. Other first team choices are Sylvania Southview seniors Carys Bourbeau, Taylor...
sent-trib.com
Ava Beeks regional champ; Perrysburg heading to state
TIFFIN — The Perrysburg girls cross country team took the top three spots at the Division I regional meet and won a regional championship at Hedges Boyer Park Saturday. Perrysburg will get to defend their 2021 state championship on Saturday in Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz, Ohio, just south of Columbus. The D-I girls race is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
sent-trib.com
BGSU tennis faces Toledo, Cleveland State
TOLEDO — On the second day of the Rocket Invite, Bowling Green Green State University tennis players played two matches against Cleveland State, with the duo of Ioanna Tsadari and Hannah Neuman earning a 6-3 triumph over Selma Tounsi and Filippa Frogner. In the next round against Toledo. Tsadari...
sent-trib.com
Breweries join in on BG/Toledo football rivalry
The 87th meeting between the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University football team is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 and two Northwest Ohio breweries are gearing up for their own celebration of the yearly matchup between the two rival programs. The Battle of I-75 is the...
sent-trib.com
Construction on Lemoyne Road Water Tower complete
MILLBURY — The Lemoyne Road Water Tower project in Lake Township is complete. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced the completion on Tuesday. The tank is located off of Lemoyne Road, between Latcha and Hanley Roads. The tower distributes water from The City of Toledo and serves approximately 6,500 homes and businesses in Rossford, Northwood and Walbridge, as well as Lake, Troy and Perrysburg townships.
sent-trib.com
Falcons advance to MAC semifinals
The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team scored a goal in each half Sunday, downing Western Michigan University, 2-0, at Cochrane Stadium. With the win, the third-seeded Falcons (9-5-4) advance to Thursday’s semifinal round. BGSU will take on second-seeded Ball State at 7:30 p.m. at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y.
North Ridgeville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
sent-trib.com
BGSU’s defense making opposing quarterbacks nervous
It is no accident that Bowling Green State University football has won three of its last four games. The Falcons are making opposing quarterbacks nervous. Karl Brooks, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive end from Lansing, Michigan, leads the nation in sacks with 7½. Brooks and 6-4, 235-pound senior outside linebacker...
Cleveland.com
Week 11 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 11 performances of the high school football season, opening the OHSAA regional playoffs. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Zach Anzells, Aurora: Anzells’ interception sealed...
sent-trib.com
Willie Horton entertains Perrysburg crowd with Tigers baseball memories
PERRYSBURG – Sharing wisdom, stories and his love of the game, Detroit Tigers great Willie Horton spoke Sunday at the Way Public Library. Horton was there to sign his autobiography, “Detroit’s Own Willie the Wonder, the Tigers First Black Great.”. “I just don’t want them to stop...
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
sent-trib.com
Falcons finish 6th out of 16 teams in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C — The Bowling Green men’s golf team concluded its fall season at the University of North Carolina Greensboro’s Grandover Collegiate with a sixth-place finish out of 16 teams with a score of 869. The event was held at the Grandover Resort, par-72, 6,800-yard course. BGSU...
sent-trib.com
Clean seeds, go on a moon walk with Wood County parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. An Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Certification Program will be held Thursday from 7-8 p.m. in a videoconference presentation. This information session will explain the details of this natural resources education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects and geology. Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension.
vermilionathletics.org
huroninsider.com
Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program
SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
NBC4 Columbus
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
whbc.com
77/Arlington Widening Project Set to Impact Northbound Lanes Soon
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An ODOT road contractor has been working mainly on Southbound I-77 between Route 224/I-277 and Arlington Road all Summer, adding another driving lane. The work there and in the median will be wrapping up soon, and that’s when crews will head to...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
sent-trib.com
Suffocating defense stifles Falcon hockey against Minnesota State
MANKATO, Minn. — Bowling Green State University hockey lost 4-2 to No. 8 Minnesota State on Saturday in Mankato. The loss extends this season’s losing streak to five games for the Falcons. BGSU (2-6-0, 1-3-0 CCHA) came into Saturday’s matchup hungry for a win after a tight overtime...
