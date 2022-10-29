Reservations and registrations can be made for these programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. An Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Certification Program will be held Thursday from 7-8 p.m. in a videoconference presentation. This information session will explain the details of this natural resources education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects and geology. Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO