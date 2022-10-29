ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 63

harold hass
3d ago

His book could be worth a lot, you never know when your going to run out if toilet paper.

Reply(2)
32
Jo Sh
2d ago

Who cares. This guy is no economist or financial guru. Most of his businesses failed and he's only ever made money from his book.

Reply(1)
7
Gerald
1d ago

well actualy i live off SS and a couple rentals and i'm in great shape financially. but then again i have zero debt. mortgage is paid off. no car payments. no credit card debt.

Reply
4
Related
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Fortune

Kevin Bacon describes his anger at losing most of his money to Bernie Madoff—and gives powerful advice for smarter investing

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were scammed by Bernie Madoff’s pyramid scheme. He notes now that it was too good to be true. Actor Kevin Bacon is not many degrees of separation from infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff. On an episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Batemen, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Bacon described how he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick lost a large sum to Madoff’s pyramid scheme.
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
The Hill

Is the US headed toward a housing crash? Experts say it’s not 2008.

Sharply rising mortgage rates, a steep decline in home sales and a record price slowdown have raised concerns that the housing market could crash. The mortgage rate reached over 7 percent this week, the first time in almost two decades that rates climbed that high. U.S. home prices saw a record slowdown in August, falling by 2.6 percent, and new home sales fell 11 percent in September, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Wednesday.
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s What’s Getting More Expensive at Stores in America

Americans who hoped inflation would begin to ease got bad news when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September consumer price index. Prices nationwide of goods and services rose 0.4% from August, a four decade high. Compared to September of last year, prices rose 8.2%.  The prices of a number of items in the […]
