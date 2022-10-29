Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Kellen McDonough’s Versatility Key in Leading Young Woodland Hills Squad to WPIAL Playoffs
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — Kellen McDonough is an underrated player in the WPIAL. His leadership on the offensive and defensive line which is one of the biggest reasons why Woodland Hills has advanced to the WPIAL playoffs. He has opened holes for Frank Keyes and Brandon Jones in the running games and has helped protect freshman quarterback Cameron Walter and develop into potentially one of the best young quarterbacks in the WPIAL.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 1
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: KJ Marshall
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a junior walk-on who returned to Pitt this year after several years away from the program:
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Plum RB Eryck Moore-Watkins Gets Pitt PWO Offer
For the second time in the last week, a WPIAL senior has received a PWO offer from the Pitt Panthers. First it was South Allegheny standout defensive end Dashawn Carter and last night, Plum High School’s Eryck Moore-Watkins got the call from Pitt. Moore-Watkins is a 6’0″, 190-pound running...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Nate Santos
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue the All-14 series with the wing from Illinois:. NATE SANTOS. Hometown: Geneva, Illinois. Height, Weight: 6’7, 210 LBS...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Elite 5-Star Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. Visiting Pitt This Weekend
Some encouraging recruiting news for Pitt as they’ll once again host one of the top recruits in the country. 2025 5-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. will be at Acrisure Stadium this Saturday to check out the Pitt/Syracuse game on an unofficial visit. This will be the second visit...
wtae.com
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s Tim O’Toole Preparing Young Bigs for ACC’s Toughness
PITTSBURGH — Throughout Pitt basketball’s open practice on Friday, you could hear a “whack” — as Pitt guard Greg Elliott put it — coming from underneath the basket. The “whack” was coming from the blocking pad held by Pitt associate head coach Tim O’Toole,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach
After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process
FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Greg Elliott
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with Marquette transfer Greg Elliott. GREG ELLIOTT. Hometown: Detroit, Michigan. Height, Weight: 6’3, 180 LBS...
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
Rally’s Drive-In Restaurant beginning construction on new location in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A new Rally’s location is coming to Allegheny County!. According to a press release, the drive-in restaurant will be located at 906 E. 8th Avenue in Munhall. The building will be modular and is set to be delivered, placed and secured to the lot from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
Hunting argument turns deadly in Pennsylvania
Police are saying a hunting argument turned into a homicide in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to WXPI, the shooting happened in the borough of Emlenton, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties near Pittsburgh. Alleged shooter, 52-year-old David Heathcote, called police after getting in a verbal dispute and shooting fellow hunter Robert Wingard. The argument began over hunting, according to police. Heathcote claimed that Wingard then threatened to shoot Heathcote's daughter. Heathcote admitted to the police he shot Wingard after the threat. Wingard was pronounced dead at the scene. Heathcote was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Venango County Prison. His bail was denied.
Mosites breaks ground on Allegheny Shores, 'the Sharpsburg Riviera'
A groundbreaking along the Sharpsburg riverfront Monday marked the beginning of a project to reshape the land and reconnect it to the community. The Mosites Co., best known for its redevelopment of the East Liberty commercial corridor, celebrated the launch of a project formerly dubbed R47 and now called Allegheny Shores.
Nearly two-thirds of Pittsburgh's federal stimulus money remains unspent, unobligated
Pittsburgh has yet to spend or designate how it will spend about 63% of the American Rescue Plan Act funding that it received. Pittsburgh received about $335 million from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill. The money can be used to replace lost public sector revenue, support...
Comments / 0