Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
After The Initial Release, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Will Receive A Large Batch Of Downloadable Content Featuring Playable Heroes Like Storm And Venom
Several rumored downloadable characters, including Storm and Venom, have been allegedly confirmed through a peculiar marketing push for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For the upcoming tactical role-playing game, players can enlist the aid of the Mightiest Heroes of Earth in their battle against Hydra and Lilith’s demonic offspring. Recently,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Anime News: ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ gets dramatic new trailer, ‘Sword Art Online’ unveils cast visuals for its live show, and check out this history inspired ‘Spy X Family’ visual
Get excited anime fans. Multiple previews for upcoming projects were dropped over the weekend. The official trailer for the upcoming Kaguya-Sama: Love is War movie was released. Meanwhile, cast visuals for the upcoming stage production of Sword Art Online came out on social media. And finally, Spy x Family took some historical inspiration in their new visual poster.
epicstream.com
Shadow and Bone Star Ben Barnes Teases Awesome Update on Season 2
There is little doubt that people are already looking forward to Shadow and Bone Season 2. But what exactly can we expect when the fantasy series returns on Netflix? Ben Barnes has shared an interesting update on the second season and is hyping up General Kirigan's return. Ben Barnes is...
epicstream.com
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Villain Just Defeated Two of Konoha's Powerful Heroes
In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74, released on Oct. 20, the special mission for Boruto and Kawaki to cohabitate with Eida begins. After Eida, Daemon, and Amado arrive in Konoha, two of the Hidden Leaf Village's most powerful heroes get a taste of power from one of the manga's strongest villains, and their pain will likely motivate them to level up.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Post-Sequel Trilogy Film Reportedly Replaces Taika Waititi's Project
It looks like the long-rumored Star Wars: Episode X is finally coming to fruition following news that Damon Lindelof's secret project, directed by Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will take place right after the divisive sequel trilogy. Now, a new report reveals more details about the intriguing project and it looks like it's currently on top of Lucasfilm's priorities.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
epicstream.com
The School For Good and Evil Ending Explained
WARNING: If you haven't watched The School for Good and Evil on Netflix, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS. Read at your own risk!. Netflix has released a film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s book series called The School for Good and Evil on October 19, 2022, and is bound to work on its sequel and franchise soon with its film director Paul Fieg. Here is what happened in the ending and how it will set up its future films.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Breaks Hearts With Hawks and Twice's Big Scene
My Hero Academia has gotten its sixth season off to a bloody start, and one creative cosplay is honoring Hawks and Twice's fatal confrontation with some very slick cosplay! The sixth season of the series made use of all of the work done to build the strength of the heroes and villains done over the course of the fifth season, and this has led to a full out war between the two sides. Hawks had his own mission to follow through with as he continued his undercover mission, but it was soon made clear that he needed to find some way to take Twice out of the equation.
otakuusamagazine.com
NieR: Automata Anime Puts Spotlight on Pascal in New Teaser
A new teaser trailer has arrived for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, the upcoming anime adaptation based on Yoko Taro’s hit NieR: Automata game. This one highlights pacifist robot Pascal, with Aoi Yuki officially set to reprise the voice role. Pascal visual:. Here’s how Square Enix describes the original game:
epicstream.com
Stranger Things Season 5: Will Hopper Die Trying to Save and Protect Eleven?
Fans now have different assumptions about what may happen in Stranger Things Season 5. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang have to face Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and the latter may use his ability to use his enemies’ weaknesses against them. His next victim? Probably Jim Hopper (David Harbour).
epicstream.com
You Season 4 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Joe Goldberg's New Potential Targets Revealed
Joe Goldberg assuming a new identity as a college professor in London. With Love Quinn gone and Joe in an entirely new setting, the series will need to establish a slew of new characters. Here's what we know so far. Joe Goldberg Meets a Wealthy Couple and More in You...
Ranking The Costumes From "Abbott Elementary" From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
otakuusamagazine.com
Hunter x Hunter Manga Trailer Celebrates Gon and Killua
Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter manga recently returned to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump after another long hiatus, and there’s a lot to look forward to beyond the new chapters. In addition to the publication of volume 37, the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE- event just kicked off in Japan this week, and a new trailer arrived to promote the manga and showcase memorable scenes with a focus on Gon and Killua.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Good Nurse Free Online
Best sites to watch The Good Nurse - Last updated on Oct 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Good Nurse online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Good Nurse on this page.
Early Best Animated Feature Prospects Include ‘Turning Red’ and ‘Inu-Oh’
. This article contains IndieWire’s preliminary Best Animated Features predictions for the 2023 Oscars. We regularly update our predictions throughout awards season, and republish previous versions (like this one) for readers to track how the Oscar race has changed. For the latest update on the frontrunners for the 95th Academy Awards, see our 2023 Oscars predictions hub. Nominations voting is from January 12-17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced January 24, 2023. Final voting is March 2-7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. We update...
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Teased by HBO Boss
It looks like the wait for House of the Dragon Season 2 is truly going to be a long one. HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys has just trashed hopes that the Game of Thrones prequel will return by the end of 2023, stating that the series is going to be back the following year.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn was fired by Marvel for offensive tweets. Now DC has put him in charge of its superhero movies
DC has been crying out for its own version of Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, and now it has one: a Feige protégé.
epicstream.com
Lee Ji Han Dead In Itaewon Tragedy: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Lee Ji Han, one of Mnet’s Produce 101 Season 2 participants, is one of the 154 people who died in the Itaewon tragedy on Saturday, October 29. He was 25 years old. Tens of thousands of people gathered on Itaewon's narrow street and alleyways to celebrate the first in-person Halloween after three years. But instead of fan festivities, the supposed-to-be happy event turned into a real horror story, and Lee Jin Han was one of the victims.
Comments / 0