The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
whdh.com
Lynn Police involved in standoff situation
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers with the Lynn Police Department have been responding to a reported standoff situation. 7NEWS sources said the incident started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street Tuesday afternoon, missing his intended target before running back into the house. No...
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center. Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield. According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the...
Stoneham police investigating after residents find paper swastikas on front yard
Stoneham police are investigating after a resident found several pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their front yard Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the home on Whittemore Lane shortly before 9:00 a.m. for a reported of vandalism. When they arrived, the officers found several paper swastikas with hateful language littering the victim’s property, according to the Stoneham Police Department.
WCVB
Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters
BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
whdh.com
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
whdh.com
Oldest unidentified Mass. homicide victim, ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ identified with genealogy
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, according to the Boston Division of the FBI. “Today over 48 years after her murder and discovery we can finally say her...
whdh.com
Police in Stoneham launch investigation after paper swastikas appear on a Jewish family’s lawn
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham Police are investigating after a family came across a series of swastikas left on their lawn Tuesday morning. The police department said that, at 8:46 a.m., they received a report of vandalism at a home on Whittemore Lane. Arriving officers soon started an investigation after they noted that “several paper swastikas with hateful language were left on the victim’s property,” according to a press release.
WCVB
2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
WBUR
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
whdh.com
Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
whdh.com
North Andover Police make arrest following series of break-ins near Merrimack College
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Andover say an arrest has been made in connection with a string of break-ins near the campus of Merrimack College. The department announced that Adam Auditore, 26, from Medford turned himself in on Tuesday, soon after police announced the start of their investigation.
WCVB
Massachusetts man arrested for breaking into apartments of female college students
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with break-ins that happened at a North Andover apartment complex that houses a number of Merrimack College students. North Andover police said 26-year-old Adam Auditore, of Medford, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted breaking-and-entering...
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
‘People are more fearful than they’ve ever been’: City leaders hoping to stem Boston violence
BOSTON, Ma.---More violence in Boston this weekend. Four people were shot in Dorchester between Saturday night and Sunday morning. No one died. “This violence keeps happening over and over again,” says Rev. Kevin Peterson. Nearly one week after Reverend Kevin Peterson, founder of New Democracy Coalition, wrote a letter...
