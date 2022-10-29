Read full article on original website
‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman
It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors
We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments […] The post Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again
There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff
The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched
The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s revenge game vs. Knicks draws brutally honest reaction from Tom Thibodeau
Jalen Brunson has been nothing short of amazing since he started the new season with the New York Knicks. At this point, there’s no denying that the Knicks made the right decision to spend big on the former Dallas Mavericks guard in free agency. It’s also hard to deny, however, that the Knicks would have […] The post Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s revenge game vs. Knicks draws brutally honest reaction from Tom Thibodeau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The main reason why Celtics were eager to let Ime Udoka join Nets after Steve Nash firing, revealed
It wasn’t too long after the Brooklyn Nets announced their decision to part ways with Steve Nash before suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka emerged as the top candidate for the recently vacated position in Brooklyn. As a matter of fact, Udoka appears to be the lone candidate as the Nets reportedly close in […] The post RUMOR: The main reason why Celtics were eager to let Ime Udoka join Nets after Steve Nash firing, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role
The Los Angeles Lakers finally got the proverbial monkey off their backs, notching their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets. One huge reason for the win was the stellar play of Russell Westbrook. The former MVP came off the bench for the second consecutive game, and was the clear spark that the […] The post ‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj drops truth bomb on why teams are holding back on former Spurs guard Josh Primo signing despite ‘significant interest’
Former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo has officially cleared the free agency waiver as of Monday night. At this point, however, no team in the league has decided to claim the troubled 19-year-old off the wire, which means that he remains without a team for the time being.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s savage Chet Holmgren message after torching Paolo Banchero
Well, what do you know, amidst all the tanking talk, the Oklahoma City Thunder have moved to above. 500 on the season, improving to 4-3 after a comeback 116-108 victory over the Orlando Magic. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was excellent yet again, dropping 34 points and six dimes in the win. While the Thunder aren’t expected to […] The post Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s savage Chet Holmgren message after torching Paolo Banchero appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I lost some of my powers’: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards gets real on troubling impact of offseason weight gain
There’s been a lot of talk about Anthony Edwards’ eating habits after Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns blatantly called him out for his affinity to fast food. As it turns out, Edwards did put on weight during the offseason, but most of it has been muscle. Be that as it may, even the Timberwolves star […] The post ‘I lost some of my powers’: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards gets real on troubling impact of offseason weight gain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat
The Miami Heat outlasted the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday in South Beach, sending the defending champions to a third straight loss. Golden State remains winless away from home over two weeks into regular season as a result, careless turnovers and occasionally poor shot selection wasting an effort that surely would’ve been good enough […] The post ‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was shocked’: Steve Kerr reacts to NBA crackdown that hurt Jordan Poole in loss to Heat
At least the Golden State Warriors’ biggest early-season problems weren’t the driving force behind their latest loss away from the friendly confines of Chase Center, right? The defending champs fell to the Miami Heat 116-109 at FTX Arena on Tuesday, crumbling in crunch-time of a competitive, back-and-forth affair between two struggling teams that desperately needed […] The post ‘I was shocked’: Steve Kerr reacts to NBA crackdown that hurt Jordan Poole in loss to Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Change your life, bro’: Kyrie Irving fires back at reporter who pressed him on antisemitic film controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving faced some serious backlash earlier this week over what was seen as support for a film considered to be pushing antisemitic ideals. Irving sent out a tweet as well as an Instagram post featuring the film, which even drew ire from Nets team owner Joe Tsai who wanted to have […] The post ‘Change your life, bro’: Kyrie Irving fires back at reporter who pressed him on antisemitic film controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell reveals biggest surprise on Jazz’s 6-2 start
If there is one thing Donovan Mitchell is surprised about the Utah Jazz, it’s not their 6-2 start but rather the fact that a lot of people have written them off even before the 2022-23 season started. Mitchell, who was traded by the Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in...
Patrick Beverley had a 3-word reaction to Lakers’ first win – and honestly, same
It might have taken six games, but the Los Angeles Lakers have finally won their first game of the 2022-23 season. Sure enough, it was a sweet victory for Patrick Beverley and the rest of the team following a rather forgettable start. After taking down the Denver Nuggets on Sunday...
