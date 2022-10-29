Wet and gusty conditions are expected to linger as much of the nation continues to feel the effects of Storm Claudio.The French storm brought plenty of wind and rain for the UK on Tuesday, with the Met Office warning much of the same is forecast for Wednesday.A yellow warning for rain is in place for southern Scotland from 10am until 6pm and Northern Ireland from 8am until 3pm.Tuesday was wet and windy, with rain clearing away to heavy showers and thunderstorms ⛈️Here are the extremes for Tuesday 1st November 2022 👇 pic.twitter.com/mif5gwARst— Met Office (@metoffice) November 2, 2022Those affected are...

2 HOURS AGO