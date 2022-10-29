Read full article on original website
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted...
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Club Brugge missed out on winning its Champions League group after being held to a 0-0 draw on Monday at Bayer Leverkusen. Brugge had already secured a place in the last 16 as the first Belgian club to reach the knockout stage since Gent in 2015-16.
