WBNS 10TV Columbus

WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and Brian Hartline discuss Northwestern game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After pulling off a comeback win at Penn State, the Ohio State Buckeyes are back on the road this weekend as they face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. Head coach Ryan Day along with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Brian Hartline...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed Tuesday night. The Buckeyes are coming off a comeback victory over No. 15 Penn State in State College. Ohio State scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. Also...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

J.T. Tuimoloau named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after Penn State performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is this week's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Penn State. Tuimoloau recorded six tackles, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and a forced fumble/recovery in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 win over the Nittany Lions.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State, Tennessee tied at No. 2 in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For a fourth-straight week, Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. This week, they are tied with Tennessee. The Buckeyes are coming off a fourth-quarter comeback win over then-ranked No. 13 Penn State in State College...
