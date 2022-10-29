COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is this week's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Penn State. Tuimoloau recorded six tackles, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and a forced fumble/recovery in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 win over the Nittany Lions.

