VU VOLLEYBALL BACK-TO-BACK UNDEFEATED REGION 24 CHAMPIONS
VINCENNES, Ind. – The No. 1 seed Vincennes University volleyball team successfully defended their Region 24 crown Saturday afternoon at the P.E. Complex with a sweep over No. 2 seed John A. Logan College 25-16, 25-21, 25-23. The Trailblazers completed their second straight 12-0 Region 24 season, moving their winning streak to 24 matches against Region 24 opponents.
Greiwe wins OVC title as USI women finish 2nd
COOKEVILLE, Tenn.—University of Southern Indiana junior Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) added to her historic weekend as she became the first student-athlete in school history to claim an NCAA Division I conference title by finishing first at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship Saturday morning. Greiwe was named the OVC...
Hufnagel wins OVC title as USI men finish 3rd
COOKEVILLE, Tenn.—University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) became the first runner in program history to capture an NCAA Division I conference title Saturday as he finished first out of 94 competitors to lead the Screaming Eagles to a third-place showing at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.
USI Men Fall at Bellarmine Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving fell to both opponents at the Bellarmine Invitational after the two-day meet on Saturday. The Screaming Eagles fell to Bellarmine University, 258-57, and to Gardner-Webb University, 259-55. USI finished the meet with 26 top-10 finishers on the day, including four top-five finishes. Three of those top-five finishes came in relays. The Eagles took fourth in the 200-Yard Medley Relay, they also took fifth in both the 200 and 400-Yard Freestyle Relay.
Volleyball completes weekend with another road win
CHICAGO – Three University of Evansville players recorded double digit kills to lead the Purple Aces volleyball team to a 3-1 road victory at UIC on Saturday evening. Alondra Vazquez led the way once again with 19 kills with Giulia Cardona adding 14 and Emilee Scheumann checking in with 10. Cardona paced the team with 11 digs while Kora Ruff added 10 to go along with 45 assists. Laura Ruiz registered four service aces while Hannah Watkins picked up two solo blocks.
UE Defeats Oakland City In Exhibition Opener
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Four players finished in double figures to lead the University of Evansville men’s basketball team to an 81-56 victory over Oakland City in exhibition action inside the Ford Center. Leading the Purple Aces was Antoine Smith Jr. with a game-high 17 points. He converted six...
Eagles end weekend slate with three-set loss USI falls to MSU, 3-0
EVANSVILLE, Ind. –University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-23, 1-12 OVC) could not get going against Morehead State University (13-12, 9-5 OVC) Saturday afternoon at Screaming Eagles Arena, falling 3-0 (20-25, 25-27, 19-25). A late run by MSU cost the Screaming Eagles the opening set, 25-20. It was a slow...
Eagles Grounded at Bellarmine Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to three opponents this weekend as they competed in the Bellarmine Invitational. The Screaming Eagles fell to Bellarmine University, 224-90, Florida Gulf Coast University, 265-49, and Gardner-Webb University, 254-59. USI finished the weekend with 15 top-10 finished with just one top-five finish. The top-five finish came from freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) in the 1000-Yard Freestlye.
USI events and updates for the week of 10/31/2022
University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees to meet. The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, November 3 in the Griffin Center on campus. 7:30-9:30 p.m.. Thursday, November 3. USI to commemorate Día de los Muertos with celebration. The University of Southern Indiana will...
Update: Single-Engine Plane Crash Lands on Evansville, Indiana Golf Course
According to FlightTrackerLive the N349SB departed from Taylorsville, IL, and was en route to Gallatin, TN. Around 2:00 PM reports started to come in about an aircraft that had crashed on the Helfrich Park Golf Course. Flight Plan. As you can see on this flight tracker map, this aircraft lost...
Hoosier History Highlights: Lewis and Clark Stop in Vincennes
1806 On their return from their famous expedition, William Clark and Merriwether Lewis stopped in Vincennes. During their three-year journey, they had explored lands of the Louisiana Purchase and the Pacific Northwest. In Vincennes, they drafted a letter to send to President Thomas Jefferson in Washington. 1903 Two trains collided...
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
Heritage Federal Credit Union plans major rebrand
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Heritage Federal Credit Union is getting an all new look as the company celebrates their rebrand launch later this month. A spokesperson tells us the launch, which will be held the morning of November 14, will include Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies and giveaways. Heritage plans on unveiling brand new signage […]
Thorntons moves to pre-pay only for fuel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big change is coming to Thorntons gas stations. Beginning Tuesday, all Thorntons locations will be moving to pre-pay only for their fueling. This went out in an email to customers early Monday afternoon. They say pre-pay will help them provide a better overall guest experience.
Several Tri-State schools on two hour delay
GIBSON CO., Ind. – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has announced via twitter that North, South and East Gibson schools are under a two hour delay due to heavy fog in the area. They join Pike County Schools, North and South Knox County Schools, and Vincennes Community Schools on a two hour delay this Tuesday […]
PROPERTY TAX BILLS DUE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH, 2022
Fall payment due on or before November 10th, 2022. For information about your property or taxes, our website is engage.xsoftinc.com/Vanderburgh OR vanderburghcounty82.us. Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708. Mail to – Vanderburgh County Treasurer...
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.
New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
Bridge closure in Knox County
A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
