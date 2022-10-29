Read full article on original website
Jackie Farley
3d ago
I would like to have tickets for it. My children still believe in Santa Claus and I don't see it being bad because children believing in Santa Claus and believing in Jesus Christ is not a sin as long as they believe in both. where does anybody see a sin in this? meet me up in my page. Jacqueline Farley
2
Jaunna Walton
2d ago
waste of money, no train ride. They roll the train back and forth to give the feel. smh it was horrible and too expensive
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
WHSV
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust gives away 200k in prizes to TRLT Raffle winners
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After much anticipation, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announced prize winners for over 100 prizes, with a combined worth of over $200k to participants in their inaugural TRLT Conservation Raffle. According to a news release, this raffle served as a fundraiser for local conservation projects...
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
WBTV
WBTV to air the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street in Charlotte once again this year. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23. WBTV is once again the parade’s media sponsor and will air the parade live at 6 p.m.
WBTV
Concord celebrates Arbor Day with planting of trees at the new ClearWater Ceramics Center
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord’s Arbor Day is celebrated each year on the last Friday in October. This year, Mayor Bill Dusch and City Manager Lloyd Payne commemorated the event with the planting of Black Gum and Zelkova trees at the new ClearWater Ceramics Center. Native plants that attract and support local pollinators like butterflies were also planted.
WBTV
“More lighting, better sidewalks, better streets”: Bond to improve Charlotte neighborhoods on the ballot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re just a week away from Election Day and WBTV is continuing to dive deeper into the bonds on the ballot in the City of Charlotte. In total, voters will decide on a $226-million-dollar bond package that will improve housing, streets, and neighborhoods throughout the city.
Make A Wish: 8 year-old Union Co. girl goes to see her favorite Disney characters in Florida
A little girl battling leukemia in Union Co. is receiving her wish to see all of her favorite Disney characters in Florida. In a collaboration between Service Experts Heating and Cooling and Make-A-Wish, a surprise princess-themed party was hosted for 8-year-old, Elly in Charlotte on Saturday. All of her friends and family were there to surprise her.
3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
WBTV
Families brace for rainy weather this Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we creep closer to Halloween, so does the possibility of rain and storms. Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Some families said this will change their Halloween plans. “Trying to get as much stuff done just in case...
WBTV
Charlotte gas prices drop 10 cents over past week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 10 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.41 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is 17 cents higher than the...
WBTV
Clean it up! Citizens group wants input on how to clean up litter around Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - They’re just tired of seeing it; plastic bottles and cans, food wrappers and bags, papers and more litter the roadways and sidewalks around Salisbury. One group wants to talk about how to best clean up the mess. Chris McNeely volunteers with the Community Appearance Commission....
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
WATCH: White Biker Shouts Racial Slurs At Black Driver In North Carolina
The motorcyclist repeatedly called the driver an 'idiot' and then the N-word twice.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
WBTV
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte were ready for Halloween. The precious preemies were adorned in costumes created by Preemies of the Carolinas. They were dressed up as everything from Captain America to ladybugs to mermaids. Hemby Children’s Hospital...
Residents concerned about people living out of trailers on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Complaints from residents in a Belmont neighborhood are piling up about uninvited guests’ trailers and vehicles that have been parked on Harrill Street in front of their homes since last week. The residents have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for help. The owner of a trailer...
WBTV
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are injured and traffic is snarled from a multi-car crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte. The crash happened near the North/South Carolina state line on I-77 North, near Arrowhead Road. WBTV crews say traffic is backed up for miles. Live video from the scene...
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
WBTV
Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week
Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Pain into Purpose is holding their annual neighborhood meeting with Sunday's fall festival. Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say. Updated: 19 hours ago. Two juveniles were injured in a shooting in north Charlotte late...
