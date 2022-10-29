ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, NC

Jackie Farley
3d ago

I would like to have tickets for it. My children still believe in Santa Claus and I don't see it being bad because children believing in Santa Claus and believing in Jesus Christ is not a sin as long as they believe in both. where does anybody see a sin in this? meet me up in my page. Jacqueline Farley

Jaunna Walton
2d ago

waste of money, no train ride. They roll the train back and forth to give the feel. smh it was horrible and too expensive

WHSV

First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WBTV

WBTV to air the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street in Charlotte once again this year. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23. WBTV is once again the parade’s media sponsor and will air the parade live at 6 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord celebrates Arbor Day with planting of trees at the new ClearWater Ceramics Center

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord’s Arbor Day is celebrated each year on the last Friday in October. This year, Mayor Bill Dusch and City Manager Lloyd Payne commemorated the event with the planting of Black Gum and Zelkova trees at the new ClearWater Ceramics Center. Native plants that attract and support local pollinators like butterflies were also planted.
CONCORD, NC
Queen City News

3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Families brace for rainy weather this Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we creep closer to Halloween, so does the possibility of rain and storms. Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Some families said this will change their Halloween plans. “Trying to get as much stuff done just in case...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte gas prices drop 10 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 10 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.41 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is 17 cents higher than the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
CONCORD, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are injured and traffic is snarled from a multi-car crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte. The crash happened near the North/South Carolina state line on I-77 North, near Arrowhead Road. WBTV crews say traffic is backed up for miles. Live video from the scene...
CHARLOTTE, NC

