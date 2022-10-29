WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a robbery at the Burger King at 3571 Parkway Village Circle. As employees were arriving to open for the day, investigation shows they were reportedly forced inside by an unknown suspect. The employees were then told to fill the bag with cash from the safe and registers. The suspect ran from the store and drove away in a light sedan. There were no reported injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO