Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
cbs17

Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

McKnight Mill Road closed in Greensboro after car crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — McKnight Mill Road is closed after a car crash Saturday. Greensboro police said the intersection of 16th Street and McKnight Mill Road is closed. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

43-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The pedestrian killed after being struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Friday night has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 7:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on I-40 East near Guilford College Road involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been identified as […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
ASHEBORO, NC
abc45.com

Police Investigating Early Halloween Morning Burger King Robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a robbery at the Burger King at 3571 Parkway Village Circle. As employees were arriving to open for the day, investigation shows they were reportedly forced inside by an unknown suspect. The employees were then told to fill the bag with cash from the safe and registers. The suspect ran from the store and drove away in a light sedan. There were no reported injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

GTA buses back in operation after walkout

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Buses are running again in Greensboro after service was delayed Tuesday morning. According to a City of Greensboro news release, the Greensboro Transit Agency bus service was not scheduled run on Tuesday due to a “lack of operators.” The City of Greensboro called this a “walkout.” The City of Greensboro says […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTM

Danville Mall Shooting Suspect Arrested

Tuesday morning law enforcement agencies arrested Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, in Burlington, NC without incident. He will be held in Alamance County jail awaiting extradition back to the Commonwealth of Virginia to stand trial for the charges brought against him. Law enforcement assets with the Danville Police Department, North Carolina...
BURLINGTON, NC
