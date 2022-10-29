Read full article on original website
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville
Person killed in head-on wreck on Shields Road in Kernersville, police say
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of US-29 N in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have since reopened. All lanes of US-29 North are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to an accident with injuries, according to police. Drivers are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel. This story is developing. Stay...
Teen injured after hit-and-run outside Greensboro Cook-Out
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro teenager is recovering after a hit-and-run crash left him with broken bones. "My whole body, even the parts that didn't get hurt are hard to move," Tommy Durham said. A police report said the crash happened outside of the Cook-Out restaurant in the Westridge...
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
Teen girl from Durham dies after she’s hit by SUV while trick-or-treating Halloween night, troopers say
Aliyah Thornhill was a recent 9th grade student at Riverside High School in Durham.
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
McKnight Mill Road closed in Greensboro after car crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — McKnight Mill Road is closed after a car crash Saturday. Greensboro police said the intersection of 16th Street and McKnight Mill Road is closed. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS...
43-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The pedestrian killed after being struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Friday night has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 7:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on I-40 East near Guilford College Road involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been identified as […]
Suspect charged in connection to Glenwood Avenue homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made a month after a 19-year-old was shot and killed. According to Greensboro Police Department, they have arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the shooting death of Camren Cole in September. Neal has been charged with first-degree murder. Cole was shot on September 29 and […]
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
GTA buses running again after drivers walk out, negotiations set to continue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crisis averted at Greensboro Transit Authority. Tuesday morning, service for nearly all of the city’s routes was suspended due to a lack of drivers. Some drivers said buses wouldn’t roll until their demands were met. Just before noon, GTA announced everything was back to normal.
Police Investigating Early Halloween Morning Burger King Robbery
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a robbery at the Burger King at 3571 Parkway Village Circle. As employees were arriving to open for the day, investigation shows they were reportedly forced inside by an unknown suspect. The employees were then told to fill the bag with cash from the safe and registers. The suspect ran from the store and drove away in a light sedan. There were no reported injuries.
GTA buses back in operation after walkout
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Buses are running again in Greensboro after service was delayed Tuesday morning. According to a City of Greensboro news release, the Greensboro Transit Agency bus service was not scheduled run on Tuesday due to a “lack of operators.” The City of Greensboro called this a “walkout.” The City of Greensboro says […]
Danville Mall Shooting Suspect Arrested
Tuesday morning law enforcement agencies arrested Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, in Burlington, NC without incident. He will be held in Alamance County jail awaiting extradition back to the Commonwealth of Virginia to stand trial for the charges brought against him. Law enforcement assets with the Danville Police Department, North Carolina...
