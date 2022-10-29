Read full article on original website
Eagles Welcome Tommies for Final Home Match
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer finishes their home season on Wednesday, November 2, as they host St. Thomas University at Strassweg Field for a 2pm kickoff. The Screaming Eagles are currently 1-11-3, 1-4-1 Summit League, and finish their season on the road in Tulsa, Oklahoma to take on Oral Roberts University on November 5 at 1pm.
Eagles end weekend slate with three-set loss USI falls to MSU, 3-0
EVANSVILLE, Ind. –University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-23, 1-12 OVC) could not get going against Morehead State University (13-12, 9-5 OVC) Saturday afternoon at Screaming Eagles Arena, falling 3-0 (20-25, 25-27, 19-25). A late run by MSU cost the Screaming Eagles the opening set, 25-20. It was a slow...
Vazquez and Ruff earn MVC awards
LOUIS – On the heels of a weekend that saw the University of Evansville volleyball team earn a pair of road victories, two of its players were recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference on Monday. Alondra Vazquez garnered the league’s Player of the Week award while Kora Ruff was...
Hufnagel wins OVC title as USI men finish 3rd
COOKEVILLE, Tenn.—University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) became the first runner in program history to capture an NCAA Division I conference title Saturday as he finished first out of 94 competitors to lead the Screaming Eagles to a third-place showing at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.
USI Men Fall at Bellarmine Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving fell to both opponents at the Bellarmine Invitational after the two-day meet on Saturday. The Screaming Eagles fell to Bellarmine University, 258-57, and to Gardner-Webb University, 259-55. USI finished the meet with 26 top-10 finishers on the day, including four top-five finishes. Three of those top-five finishes came in relays. The Eagles took fourth in the 200-Yard Medley Relay, they also took fifth in both the 200 and 400-Yard Freestyle Relay.
VU VOLLEYBALL BACK-TO-BACK UNDEFEATED REGION 24 CHAMPIONS
VINCENNES, Ind. – The No. 1 seed Vincennes University volleyball team successfully defended their Region 24 crown Saturday afternoon at the P.E. Complex with a sweep over No. 2 seed John A. Logan College 25-16, 25-21, 25-23. The Trailblazers completed their second straight 12-0 Region 24 season, moving their winning streak to 24 matches against Region 24 opponents.
Day one complete for men’s golf
OWENS CROSSROADS, Ala. – In its final event of the fall season, the University of Evansville men’s golf team competed as two squads and one individual while wrapping up just over one round at RTJ at Hampton Cove. Evansville’s teams were divided into the orange team (veteran players)...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane crash is under investigation in Evansville.. Authorities say four people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Plus, we’re expecting an update this morning on a huge five-year murder case in Delphi, Indiana. Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared...
USI events and updates for the week of 10/31/2022
University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees to meet. The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, November 3 in the Griffin Center on campus. 7:30-9:30 p.m.. Thursday, November 3. USI to commemorate Día de los Muertos with celebration. The University of Southern Indiana will...
Eagles Grounded at Bellarmine Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to three opponents this weekend as they competed in the Bellarmine Invitational. The Screaming Eagles fell to Bellarmine University, 224-90, Florida Gulf Coast University, 265-49, and Gardner-Webb University, 254-59. USI finished the weekend with 15 top-10 finished with just one top-five finish. The top-five finish came from freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) in the 1000-Yard Freestlye.
Evansville Woman Missing in Kentucky After Weekend Car Accident on Green River Bridge
A search is underway for a missing Evansville, Indiana woman after her car was found crashed into a bridge over the Green River in Kentucky. Multiple Agencies Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky are working to find 28-year-old Elza...
Hoosier History Highlights: Lewis and Clark Stop in Vincennes
1806 On their return from their famous expedition, William Clark and Merriwether Lewis stopped in Vincennes. During their three-year journey, they had explored lands of the Louisiana Purchase and the Pacific Northwest. In Vincennes, they drafted a letter to send to President Thomas Jefferson in Washington. 1903 Two trains collided...
Plane crashes on Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville
Authorities are investigating a plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Sunday afternoon. The call came in to dispatch just before 2pm on Sunday that a plane had gone down. According to Flight Aware, the plane had departed Taylorville, Illinois at 12:48pm, and was scheduled to land in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say […]
Jake Owen is coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Jake Owen is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on November 10 with special guests Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter. Owen is bringing the “Up There, Down Here Tour” to the Owensboro Sportscenter. He is a country singer and is known for hits like “The One That Got Away,” “Yee Haw” and […]
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Thorntons moves to pre-pay only for fuel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big change is coming to Thorntons gas stations. Beginning Tuesday, all Thorntons locations will be moving to pre-pay only for their fueling. This went out in an email to customers early Monday afternoon. They say pre-pay will help them provide a better overall guest experience.
You Could Become a Crisis Volunteer for a Western Kentucky Based Agency
“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”- John Bunyan (1628-1688). That quote is firmly on display on the website of New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services here in Owensboro, Kentucky. And it's that quote which frames the current ask the local agency has of you.
“Evansville Painter/Artist Sells Out London Show First Night”
Andrew “Cooper” a 30-year local /Artist recently completed his international solo gallery exhibition in London England and it was a massive success. “Cooper” studio is located in Evansville, Indiana, Cooper painted 29 canvases in 2022 that were shown at his first Exhibition. American Painter “Cooper” recently just...
Get Help With IVY TECH FAFSA On College Goal Sunday
Figuring out how to pay for college can be a daunting task, but knowing where to start is easy. Families of high school students heading off to college and current college students can get assistance filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid during College Goal Sunday. The free statewide event kicks off at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at these locations across the state, including here in Evansville at Ivy Tech Community College.
