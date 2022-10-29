Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Can You Close a Credit Card Without Harming Your Credit Score?
Your credit score is a powerful number. It can determine the loans you qualify for, the rates you get and the types of credit cards you can open. Because those three little digits mean so much, it's...
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Pay day coming in a couple days early for Chase Bank customers
(KERO) — Early pay day may be possible for some JP Morgan Chase customers who can now get their money a little earlier than usual. The largest bank in America is offering its 1.4 million "Secure banking" customers early access to specific direct deposits, including paychecks and pensions. The...
KTEN.com
Is 660 a Good Credit Score?
Originally Posted On: https://www.jeannekelly.net/credit-tips/is-660-a-good-credit-score/. If you’re wondering ‘is 660 a good credit score,’ your credit score isn’t as high as it should be or could be, and it’s likely costing you money. An analysis by Zillow, the real estate marketplace, reveals just how much money.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Here's How to Get a Cheap Royal Caribbean Cruise
There’s a ton of credit card companies out there, and each one of those companies think they offer something different and unique to their customers. Sometimes they really are competitive with their interest rates. But busy consumers might not necessarily care much about the finer points between American Express (AXP) and Discover (DFS) , and whichever one charges the lowest annual fee or the lowest interest rate, or whatever the best card a customer can qualify for, tends to win out.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
WANE-TV
5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now
House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Deseret News
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Business Times
Stimulus Check Updates: Here's How To Receive Another $1,400 Before November 17
The IRS has sent all three rounds of federal stimulus checks, and the vast majority of Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments. However, even a small percentage of those who lost out on the payments for several reasons make up a sizable number-more than 9 million, according to the IRS.
Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
I’m a coin collector – your dime could be worth up $200,000, the exact ‘letter’ detail to look for
COINS can be worth thousands more than face value thanks to special markings that make them rare. Collectors can make thousands of dollars thanks to tiny details on coins that sometimes can't even be seen with the naked eye. It's not always errors that make a coin valuable, sometimes it's...
Here’s What’s Getting More Expensive at Stores in America
Americans who hoped inflation would begin to ease got bad news when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September consumer price index. Prices nationwide of goods and services rose 0.4% from August, a four decade high. Compared to September of last year, prices rose 8.2%. The prices of a number of items in the […]
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
iheart.com
If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent
When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
Comments / 1