90min
Robert Lewandowski 'expected' Barcelona struggles
Robert Lewandowski has urged patience as Barcelona struggle to regain their former glories.
90min
Massimiliano Allegri 'angry' about Juventus Champions League exit
Massimiliano Allegri has spoken about his anger at Juventus' failure to reach the Champions League knockout stage.
90min
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Barcelona: Player ratings as Catalans drop out of Champions League
Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen in their final Champions League group game but it wasn't enough to prevent elimination.
90min
Is Karim Benzema playing? Latest Real Madrid injury news
Anything but defeat against Girona will see Real Madrid return to the top of the league.
90min
Who could Bayern Munich face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
A look at who Bayern Munich could face in the last 16 of the 2022/23 Champions League.
90min
Robert Lewandowski left out of Barcelona squad to face Viktoria Plzen
Robert Lewandowski has been left out for Barcelona's final Champions league match of the season.
90min
Giorgio Chiellini compares Western Conference final to Champions League game
LAFC will host Austin FC for the Western Conference final on Sunday at Banc of California, and defender Giorgio Chiellini is preparing accordingly. The Italian made the shocking move to LAFC in June, amid the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. After helping the team to first on the Western Conference table and the Supporters Shield, Chiellini now feels ready to take on his first MLS postseason tournament.
90min
Liverpool vs Napoli - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Liverpool vs Napoli in the Champions League on TV and live streaming services.
90min
Can Marcus Rashford become Man Utd's all-time leading goalscorer?
Could Marcus Rashford overhaul Wayne Rooney and become Manchester United's club record goalscorer?
Uncapped footballers who were prolific in the nations that snubbed them | The Knowledge
Plus: weird timings when abandoned matches resume and the full-back who played under 22 Atlético managers
90min
Champions League roundup 1/11/22: Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona & Bayern all win
Mohamed Salah saw to it that Liverpool finished with 15 points.
90min
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 14
The best goals from gameweek 14 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
90min
Mikel Arteta discusses Bukayo Saka injury after Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest
Mikel Arteta discusses Bukayo Saka injury after Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest.
90min
Raheem Sterling responds to playing at wing-back for Chelsea
Raheem Sterling admits he's happy to play at wing-back for Chelsea if that's what Graham Potter wants - but it's not his best position.
90min
Marseille vs Tottenham - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham in the Champions League on TV and live streaming services.
90min
Bayern Munich vs Inter - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter in the Champions League on TV and live streaming services.
90min
Who could take Tunisia’s spot if they are kicked out of the World Cup?
Tunisia could be expelled from the 2022 World Cup due to governmental interference, but who could replace them at the tournament?
90min
Joao Cancelo responds to rumours of possible Man City exit
Joao Cancelo says he wants to remain at Manchester City for a long time.
90min
Carla Ward: Hannah Hampton Aston Villa omission 'in best interests of team'
Carla Ward has explained that she did not include Hannah Hampton in the Aston Villa squad that travelled to Chelsea on Sunday due to an unspecified incident that occurred on Saturday.
90min
Son Heung-min suffers head injury in Tottenham's win over Marseille
Tottenham face an anxious wait to learn if Son Heung-min will miss any football due to the head injury he suffered in Marseille.
